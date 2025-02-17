Coachella Valley Invitational Kicks Off 2025 Preseason with MLS and NWSL Matches

The Coachella Valley Invitational, a three-week preseason soccer event, is underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, featuring both Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League teams. The event showcases exciting matchups including the 2024 MLS Cup Finalists and the debut of the MLS' newest team, San Diego FC.

The Coachella Valley Invitational kicked off its first day of National Women's Soccer League matches on Sunday as Major League Soccer began its preseason match play. Taking place from February 1st to 22nd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this year marks the second consecutive year that the Coachella Valley Invitational has hosted both men's and women's professional soccer preseason games.

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week preseason soccer event that will bring together clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.Highlights from this year's Invitational include matches featuring the 2024 MLS Cup Finalists, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS' newest team, San Diego FC. Fourteen clubs from Major League Soccer are competing in the event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City. Six teams from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will also play in the Invitational: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC, and Seattle Reign FC.Starting Wednesday, February 5th, FOX will air a schedule of MLS games from the Coachella Valley Invitational on its owned-and-operated stations in select home markets. Select FOX stations will also be televising NWSL games on February 16th. All matches can also be streamed via FOX Local on your connected TV or through the FOX Local Mobile app





