Coachella Valley Invitational Kicks Off 2025 Preseason Soccer Tournament

The Coachella Valley Invitational, a three-week preseason soccer event, has begun its second year, showcasing both men's and women's professional soccer teams. The tournament features exciting matchups, including the first public game of the MLS' newest team, San Diego FC, and broadcasts on FOX.

The Coachella Valley Invitational kicked off the first day of its National Women's Soccer League matches on Sunday as Major League Soccer began its preseason match play. This event, taking place from February 1st to 22nd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, marks the second year that the Coachella Valley Invitational hosted both men's and women's professional soccer preseason games.

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week preseason soccer event that will bring together clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.Highlights from this year's Invitational include matches featuring the 2024 MLS Cup Finalists, LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS' newest team, San Diego FC. Fourteen clubs from Major League Soccer are competing in the event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC, and Sporting Kansas City.Six teams from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will also play: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC, and Seattle Reign FC. Starting Wednesday, February 5th, FOX will air a schedule of MLS games from the Coachella Valley Invitational on its owned-and-operated stations in select home markets. Select FOX stations are also televising NWSL games on February 16th. You can also stream all matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app





