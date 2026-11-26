Coachella and Goldenvoice filed a 28-page lawsuit accusing Walmart of selling unauthorized merchandise bearing the festival's trademarks and using its imagery in stores and advertising despite repeated demands to stop.

Coachella and its promoter Goldenvoice filed a 28-page lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Walmart of repeated trademark infringement, alleging the retailer sold unauthorized festival merchandise and used Coachella imagery in its stores and advertising despite repeated demands to stop.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, claims Walmart committed willful and repeated acts of trademark infringement. The promoters say Walmart sold or allowed others to sell directly competitive goods bearing the Coachella name and distinctive logos. The festival's trademarked imagery includes its iconic palm tree logo, a Ferris wheel and illustrations of the mountains surrounding the Coachella Valley, along with grass and gradient backgrounds.

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Walmart Selling Unauthorized Coachella Merchandise

According to the lawsuit, Walmart has sold goods bearing Coachella marks and used those marks in connection with the sale, advertising and promotion of goods on multiple occasions over the past 10 years without a valid license or permission. Many of those goods directly compete with Coachella's own authentic merchandise, the promoters allege. The filing says the unauthorized merchandise was sold in recent years at Walmart stores in North Indio and La Quinta, near the festival grounds.

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Coachella organizers also accuse Walmart of using Coachella trademarks in signage and advertising to promote other products, including beverages, coolers and folding chairs. The complaint includes photos allegedly showing Coachella-branded sweatshirts, water bottles and other items displayed inside Walmart stores. In their filings, the festival and Goldenvoice argue they are highly selective in granting sponsorships and licensing deals.

They say those arrangements command considerable value given the festival's reach and visibility, and that Walmart is unfairly exploiting their intellectual property without authorization or payment. The lawsuit states that Walmart has intentionally created a likelihood of confusion and false association between Walmart's stores, website and various goods it sells, on the one hand, and the festival and plaintiffs' goods, on the other hand.

Repeated Trademark Infringement Demands Ignored

According to the complaint, Walmart has sold goods bearing one or more Coachella marks and used those marks in connection with the sale, advertising and promotion of goods on multiple occasions over the past 10 years without a valid license or permission from the plaintiffs. The promoters say they have repeatedly asked Walmart to remove the merchandise over the years, but the retailer typically stops for a time and then resumes its infringing conduct.

The filing states that during the past several years, plaintiffs made repeated requests and demands for Walmart to cease selling and advertising infringing goods, both online and in its stores, and to remove or alter its advertising, signage, products and promotional materials. Plaintiffs' requests have been of minimal benefit, according to the lawsuit. The promoters say Walmart typically stops for a period of time but then resumes its infringing conduct, leaving them with no choice but to sue.

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Social Media Videos Show Infringing Goods

The lawsuit references social media posts, including a video posted in 2026 titled Who needs the merch tent when you have the north Indio Walmart. The video showed tank tops, drinking glasses, towels and other products reportedly sporting the festival's branding. The complaint also references posts showing tumblers, bottles, wine glasses, tank tops and other merchandise bearing Coachella trademarks. The promoters say the recalcitrant behavior left them no choice but to bring the lawsuit.

The filing states that as a result, plaintiffs have no choice but to bring this lawsuit against defendants, adding that they have suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm. A spokesperson for Walmart said the company has not seen the lawsuit yet. We will review the complaint and respond appropriately in court once we are served, the spokesperson said in an email. Walmart also said it plans to fight the allegations in court.

A representative for Goldenvoice did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Coachella will return to Indio, California, next year. The festival is set for April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027.