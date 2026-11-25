Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sues Walmart over years of selling counterfeit merchandise, seeking to stop the retail giant from using its trademarked name and logo on unauthorized products.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has initiated legal action against Walmart, accusing the retail corporation of systematically selling counterfeit merchandise that infringes upon the festival's intellectual property rights. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, November 24, asserts that the retail giant has continued to distribute unauthorized goods bearing the festival's name and logos for several years.

Trademark Dispute and Legal History

The owners of the festival, represented by attorneys from Goldenvoice, an AEG unit responsible for running the event, allege that Walmart has ignored cease-and-desist requests dating back to 2017. Despite these repeated demands to stop the distribution of infringing items, the plaintiffs state that the retail chain typically pauses sales only briefly before resuming the practice. This persistent behavior left the festival operators with no alternative but to pursue formal litigation to protect their brand identity.

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Specific Allegations of Infringement

The legal complaint details how Walmart is allegedly targeting consumers by stocking knockoff items at stores located in close proximity to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The lawsuit cites specific examples of trademark violations, including coolers and folding chairs featuring direct copies of the festival's logo sold at a La Quinta, California location. Furthermore, an in-store display at one of the stores reportedly featured a miniature replica of the Ferris wheel previously sponsored by Absolut Vodka.

Consumer Impact and Public Awareness

According to the legal documents, fans and the general public have clearly recognized the availability of these unauthorized goods. The case references an Instagram post by the Palm Springs newspaper, The Desert Sun, which shared a video of counterfeit Coachella tumblers and tank tops. The accompanying caption questioned the need for official merch tents when such items were readily available at the North Indio Walmart location, highlighting the visibility of the issue.

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Geographic Focus of Violations

The lawsuit emphasizes that the infringing merchandise is being sold at stores within a short driving distance from the festival grounds. Locations in La Quinta and North Indio, California, are specifically named as sites where consumers can purchase items that mimic official festival apparel and accessories. This geographic strategy is claimed to capitalize on the high volume of attendees and locals familiar with the event's branding during the annual festival period.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Goldenvoice and the festival organizers are seeking to halt the sale and advertising of these infringing goods permanently. The legal action aims to establish a precedent that prevents Walmart from continuing to use the festival's trademarks on unauthorized products. As the case moves forward, it will determine whether the retail giant must cease these practices and potentially face penalties for the alleged trademark violations that have persisted for years.