Dua Lipa to headline Coachella 2027 - Tame Impala and SZA follow on Saturday and Sunday

Goldenvoice reveals the headlining artists for the 26th annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place in April 2027 at the Empire Polo Club.

Coachella's 26th annual music and arts festival, set for April 2027, has officially announced its lineup. Promotion company Goldenvoice revealed that Dua Lipa will headline the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday, April 9, 2027. Tame Impala earns top billing on Saturday, April 10, while SZA will close out the first weekend on Sunday, April 11. The three artists will return for a repeat performance on the following dates, April 16 to 18, a tradition that Goldenvoice has kept since 2012.

The festival's roster reflects a blend of pop, rock, and R&B that has become a signature of Coachella's programming. Dua Lipa, known for her chart‑topping singles and dance‑floor anthems, will open the crowd's excitement. Tame Impala's psychedelic sound has dominated the indie scene, and SZA brings soulful storytelling that has earned her a wide fan base. Their combined draw is expected to boost ticket sales, which have climbed steadily in recent years.

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Coachella has a long history of featuring high‑profile acts and celebrity couples. Since its founding in 1999, the multi‑weekend event has attracted A‑list couples such as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. These pairings often head to the desert to enjoy a more subdued celebration, showcasing how the festival balances musical performances with star culture. The current lineup continues that trend by putting a spotlight on iconic performers who also draw media attention.

The festival's legacy includes historic firsts, such as Karol G becoming Coachella's first Latina headliner. Prior to her performance, she described her set as her "most ambitious" to date, noting that the production required a seven‑month preparation period. This level of commitment mirrors the effort now being invested in the 2027 line‑up, where each artist is expected to deliver a meticulously crafted show.

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Beyond music, the festival remains a cultural touchstone for fashion and celebrity style. In 2026, stars from Bachelor Nation and other reality shows showcased custom outfits, including Kit Keenan's hand‑made ensemble created with her mother, designer Cynthia Rowley. These fashion moments resonate with festival-goers and are often captured on social media platforms like TikTok, further amplifying the event's reach.

Artists' approaches to their performances have evolved. For instance, Justin's 2026 set was described as a relaxed, self‑directed experience, free from pressure to produce elaborate spectacles. This shift highlights how the festival supports artistic freedom, allowing stars to focus on authentic expression rather than commercial spectacle.

Coachella has also embraced historical homage within its performances. In previous years, artists such as Justin Bieber incorporated a YouTube segment to illustrate their journey from online covers to global stages. Such choices add narrative depth to the festival experience, resonating with fans who value personal authenticity.

The 2027 lineup not only brings fresh energy but also signals Coachella's continued commitment to diversity and innovation. With artists spanning multiple genres and eras, the festival promises to deliver a multi‑layered experience that transcends simple entertainment. Attendees can expect to witness headline acts in a setting that blends musical evolution, cultural celebration, and experiential storytelling.

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Ticket sales for the 2027 edition have already begun, with early buyers securing passes for the coveted Friday kickoff. Industry analysts predict that the presence of Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA will elevate revenue projections for the festival's fourth year on the calendar. The festival's organizers are preparing for an influx of visitors and media attention, ensuring that infrastructure, safety, and hospitality meet the high standards set by past editions.

As Coachella continues to grow, the festival remains a benchmark for how music, celebrity culture, and social media intersect. By featuring artists who are not only commercially successful but also culturally influential, Goldenvoice reinforces Coachella's status as a premier global event that shapes the musical landscape every year.