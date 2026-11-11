Coachella 2027 Dance Lineup Features Madonna, Justice, and Electronic Icons

Coachella 2027 highlights dance music with Madonna, Justice, Giorgio Moroder, and Martin Garrix. The festival takes place in Indio, Calif., from April 9-11 and April 16-19.

Coachella 2027 has officially announced a lineup where electronic and dance music dominate approximately forty percent of the scheduled performances. The event is set to take place in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 9 through 11 and April 16 through 19. This year's roster features legendary figures such as eighty-six-year-old electronic pioneer Giorgio Moroder alongside contemporary heavyweights like Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla, Tiësto, Solomun, Four Tet, Empire of the Sun, Charlotte de Witte, and the Solid Grooves crew.

Dedicated Stages for Dance Music

The festival grounds have long maintained a strong presence for dance culture, now formalized through dedicated spaces. Two specific venues, the Quasar Stage and the Yuma Tent, are reserved exclusively for this genre. These areas ensure that electronic acts receive prominent visibility throughout the weekend events. The integration of dance music extends beyond these specific zones, appearing on nearly every stage within the Coachella venue complex during the upcoming festival dates.

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Headliners and Historical Context

Even the primary headliners contribute significantly to the dance-oriented atmosphere of the festival. Dua Lipa performs within the dance-pop realm, while Tame Impala returned to clubland following their twenty-twenty-five album release. A notable historical moment arrives with the announcement of Madonna In the Dance Tent. This performance marks a full circle moment for the icon, who first appeared at the festival in twenty-oh-six performing selections from her original album in the Sahara Tent.

Mystery Surrounding Madonna Venue

The specific location for Madonna's performance remains a subject of speculation among fans and industry observers. While she briefly appeared during Sabrina Carpenter's show on the mainstage earlier this year, the current announcement places her in a dance tent. The Sahara Tent or the Yuma Tent are considered the most likely venues. The Sahara Tent can hold tens of thousands of people, making it a probable choice for such a massive crowd, whereas the Quasar Stage is not a tented area.

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The Bunker Debut of Justice

Another significant addition to the schedule is The Bunker Debut of Justice titled Blinded By the Lights. This French duo will utilize the bunker area for the second consecutive year. The space debuted last year with an audiovisual installation by Daft Punk at Coachella twenty-four. Given Justice's history of releasing live album versions of their studio records, this appearance is expected to feature an immersive audio-visual installation that evokes the lighting rig they used on tour.

Future Lineup Announcements

The complete dance offerings for Coachella 2027 will continue to expand between now and the festival dates. Lineups for the Do Lab area are typically announced a few weeks before the event begins. Additionally, the Quasar Stage, which debuted in twenty-twenty-four, has also announced its lineups closer to the fest itself. These late announcements suggest that more electronic artists may be added to the already robust schedule as the April dates approach.