Cincinnati Bengals Back Out of Arnold Ebiketie Trade After Realizing Costly Draft Pick Loss

Bengals coach Zac Taylor apologized to the Eagles after Cincinnati backed out of a deadline trade for edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, with Duke Tobin taking responsibility for the failed deal.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor publicly apologized to the Philadelphia Eagles organization on Wednesday following the collapse of a trade for edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. The failed deal was announced Tuesday just hours before the NFL trade deadline, leaving both teams to navigate the aftermath of a deal that appeared complete only to unravel suddenly.

Taylor took the podium in Cincinnati to address the media regarding the breakdown. He clarified that de facto Bengals general manager Duke Tobin took full responsibility for how the negotiations fell apart. Taylor read a prepared statement from Tobin, emphasizing that the failure was entirely on Cincinnati's side of the transaction.

Also read Bengals Put Zac Taylor in 'Uncomfortable' Spot Conveying Duke Tobin's Apologetic Message After Trade Debacle

Tobin stated that the Bengals had attempted to add depth to replace the injured defensive end Cashius Howell. However, the financial and strategic cost of the trade escalated beyond initial projections during the final stages of negotiation. The front office determined the price was simply too steep to proceed.

The core of the issue involved a complex compensation clause tied to the NFL's draft pick formula. According to Over the Cap analyst Nick Korte, the trade would have cost Cincinnati a 2027 sixth-round pick plus a third-round compensatory selection. This penalty is standard when a team loses more qualifying free agents than it signs, a situation that includes the departure of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Advertisement

Taylor remained tight-lipped about the specific moment the Bengals realized the compensatory pick would be forfeited. He declined to say if external reports on social media prompted the reversal, stating he did not ask the question and that the details did not matter to him. He expressed unwavering faith in his front office operations despite the public stumbles.

The collapse of the deal kept Ebiketie with the Philadelphia Eagles. He remains under a one-year contract worth 7.3 million dollars signed in March. He has recorded 25 tackles and two quarterback hits in nine games this season, playing a significant rotational role on the defensive line.

The Eagles are currently navigating a difficult stretch in their season. They recently suffered a seventh consecutive loss, a 19-11 defeat to the New York Giants, highlighting the struggles of the Nick Sirianni era. The failed trade deadline move comes as the franchise seeks to course-correct during this challenging period.

Philadelphia entered the deadline with high-profile activity by sending defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That deal brought a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029 to Philadelphia. They did not complete any other moves before the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

Advertisement

Cincinnati remains focused on their upcoming schedule after winning four consecutive games. They secured their latest victory in the NFL International Series game in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals now host AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

The Bengals retained their nine scheduled draft selections for next year despite the Ebiketie reversal. Their portfolio includes two first-round picks, one pick in each of the second through fourth rounds, three fifth-rounders, and a seventh-round selection. The team will continue to operate with these assets as they prepare for the rest of the season.