Coach Mike Elko Takes Full Responsibility for Texas A&M Offensive Struggles Against Tennessee

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko refuses to blame quarterback Marcel Reed for the team's poor performance against Tennessee, citing a complete offensive failure and accepting full blame for the inept play.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect To say the Texas A&M Aggies haven't lived up to expectations this season would be an understatement, and now,There have been struggles all over the team, on both sides of the ball, and for the Aggies, the major point of emphasis For head coach Mike Elko, though, while Reed has struggled, he doesn't blame him, believing it is a fundamental failure of the entire offense, and shifting the blame away from his signal-caller onto himself.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Reed has struggled this season; there is no denying that, but at times, the offense has found workarounds. He keeps passes short, makes reads quickly, and keeps himself in a rhythm that allows him to continue moving the ball downfield.

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Against the Volunteers, he had his worst passing performance of his career, tying a new career low of 71 passing yards , after finishing 9 for 22 with 71 yards and one interception. In games where he has attempted 15 passes or more, it was easily his worst performance and the only time he didn't hit 100+ passing yards, but Elko isn't pinning the blame on him. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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"Our offense is inept. I don't know how you can put this on one kid. This is not on one kid. The narrative that this is just on Marcel," Elko said postgame.

"Anybody who watched that game and thinks that is just on Marcel Reed... It's on me. It's on me. It's a completely non-functional offense and that's on me.

It's my own fault. I own it. Come after me.

" It's been quite the fall from grace for Reed, who, at the halfway point during the 2025 season, was making a surge for the Heisman award, and was making it a serious conversation that he could perhaps find his way into the final three. Since the loss to the Longhorns last season, Reed is 196 for 336 through the air, with 2,058 passing yards and a 58.3 completion rate.

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Perhaps more worrying than that, he has just eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions and was sacked 25 times during that window. The sacks might suggest there are problems around him, but Reed also has trouble connecting with his targets, and it's already jeopardized the season. Reed has been with the Aggies through the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, and Elko takes his struggles upon himself.

Fans have been calling for a change at quarterback, but the Aggies have been reluctant, and Elko once again was hesitantwas once again following the loss. When asked if the quarterback position was open and would be evaluated next week, Elko said, "We'll figure that out.

"JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.