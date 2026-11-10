‘Co-workers Keep Pushing Food on Me — and I Don’t Want It’

You shouldn’t need to debate your eating habits with your colleagues.

I’m having an issue with navigating a new “skipping lunch” habit. I was recently diagnosed with ADHD and am now on medication. It’s a mixed bag, as the medication helps me focus but creates side effects.

The only thing that works to manage my side effects is to not eat at all during the workday and cover my nutritional needs during dinners and weekends. But food is so ingrained culturally that it’s leading to awkward situations at my office.

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At my own office, I’ve tried numerous approaches to mitigate this: sliding in at the lunch table with only a cup of tea , skipping lunch entirely , finding an excuse to run an errand around lunchtime , simply saying, “Oh, I’m not hungry right now,” and visibly eating something around 5 p.m. so they don’t worry about me . I’m not sure I want to be “out” with everyone or mention medication.

My co-workers have guessed about the ADHD just from how I am, even before I received an official diagnosis. But I am still getting used to the meds situation, so I have only told my supervisor. We have a super open culture at work, so I probably will talk about it with my colleagues eventually, but I can’t help but feel there will be more stigma attached to the medication than the disability.

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Do you have any guidance on how to deal with all this weirdness? Any stock phrases I can keep on hand? People are very, very invested in what other people are or aren’t eating! This happens in all areas of life — socially, within families, and at work.

And while navigating those comments can be awkward in any relationship, workplace dynamics can make it especially tricky to set boundaries. The desire to comment on other people’s eating — and to push particular foods on you — doesn’t always come from intrusiveness, though it canextremely intrusive. Very often, people are trying to be kind and hospitable. But it can become overbearing if they don’t accept your initial “no, thank you” or keep harping on it.

That sounds like what’s happening here. And there are so many reasons why you might not be eating during the day!

Aside from medication side effects, you could be doing intermittent fasting, be feeling nauseous, be someone who prefers small snacks throughout the day rather than a meal at lunch, be more comfortable with a different eating “clock” than others have, be struggling with food issues that are very much not up for discussion at work, or all sorts of other things. You just might not be hungry!

Regardless of the reason, you shouldn’t need to debate with your colleagues whether you’re going to have a slice of banana bread or not.continually saying something like, “Oh, I’m just not hungry right now. ” If you repeat that day after day, it’s likely to draw more notice and possibly concern. But some sort of blanket explanation that will apply beyond today will settle the issue more permanently.

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You certainly don’t need to disclose anything you’re not comfortable sharing, but it could be effective to say, for example, “Oh, don’t worry about me — I’m on a medication that means I’m mostly hungry at night. ” If anyone pushes for information beyond that , you could say, “I don’t want to get into medical stuff at work, but it’s nothing to worry about” or, “It’s medical stuff that I don’t want to get into at work, but it works well for me.

” But if you don’t want to mention medication at all, which is fully your prerogative, you could say, “I’ve switched up my eating schedule and don’t eat much during the day now. I’m enjoying having big meals at night! ” or “I eat big breakfasts and then usually don’t eat again until dinner,” or “It’s a long story, but I’m fine. I’m just mostly eating at home.

” Also, stop performatively eating at 5 p.m. to prevent co-workers from worrying about you! You shouldn’t feel obligated to eat just to make a point to other people. Will they wonder if you have some issue with food going on? Possibly.

There’s no guarantee they won’t. But that’s your private business, and they would be overstepping if they continued to push. So you’re on solid ground if you stick to a cheery, “No, thank you, really! ” In fact, a brisk and cheerful tone can do a lot of the work for you here.

People will usually take at least some of their cues from your manner, and if you seem cheerfully breezy , they’re more likely to move on too.