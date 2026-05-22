Co-op Tactical RPG Free Weekend: Experience Secret Door's Latest Game

Get ready to experience the ultimate co-op tactical RPG from Secret Door, available for free on Steam from May 21st to May 25th. This game offers a unique blend of old-school couch co-op and digital tabletop RPG experience, perfect for your next game night.

There are a few different directions this could take for gamers, with some wanting an old-school couch co-op experience and others hoping for a digital format that captures the vibes of an in-person, tabletop RPG experience.

A good mix of both can be found in a tactical RPG that offers both in-person and couch co-op options to play through a streamlined experience. Steam users can now try their hands at the co-op RPG for less than full price, with a free weekend available from May 21st to May 25th. During this time, players can download and play the game entirely for free, experiencing the full game at no cost.

This is a great opportunity for those who have yet to give the game a try, as it is a co-op tactical RPG from Secret Door that has garnered praise from TTRPG fans looking for an accessible, DM-free way to play a solid turn-based RPG with friends. Designed to fit into your next game night, the game offers a free trial, allowing players to check out the first four missions for free.

However, if you've been on the fence about committing to the $49.99 price tag to keep the adventure running, this free Steam weekend is a great opportunity to see more of what the game has to offer. Once the free weekend ends on May 25th at 1 PM ET, you will need to buy a copy to keep playing.

The game is on sale for 60% off on Steam, meaning if you like what you see from the free weekend, you can get the game for good for just $20. Since you just need one copy to play the game in-person, that's a pretty solid deal for your game night rotation.

The game is available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S, normally costing $49.99 at full price, with a limited-time Steam discount bringing it to $20 until June 4th at 1 PM ET





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Co-Op Tactical RPG Secret Door Free Weekend Steam Game Night TTRPG

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