Over 50 fans assessed after tear gas at Co-op Live. Critics blame security for no bag checks during Don Toliver concert panic in Manchester.

Security protocols at Co-op Live in Manchester have faced intense scrutiny after 'tear gas' was released into a crowd during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident last night following the chaos, which resulted in more than 50 music fans being assessed by paramedics. One concertgoer was subsequently transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further medical evaluation.

Core Details Of The Co-op Live Incident

The disruption occurred at approximately 10pm on Sunday evening while Don Toliver was nearing the conclusion of his set at the venue, which is the largest indoor arena in the UK. Footage captured by attendees shows a crowd of 12,000 people panicking as they streamed toward the exits, covering their mouths, rubbing their eyes, and coughing visibly. The standing audience was forced to leave the venue abruptly as the situation escalated into a full-scale emergency response.

Also read Don Toliver Manchester Concert Halted Amid Gas Incident Panic

North West Ambulance Service deployed several emergency crews, including their Hazardous Area Response Team, to manage the aftermath. Clinicians treated attendees outside the arena for eye and respiratory symptoms, while staff worked to decontaminate the interior of the venue as a precautionary measure. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, serving as the Gold Commander for the incident, confirmed that the declaration of a major incident enabled emergency services to coordinate a rapid and effective safety response for the dispersed crowd.

Security Failures And Stakeholder Positions

Concertgoers have heavily criticized the security measures implemented at the venue, alleging a complete lack of basic screening procedures before entry. Heidi Malinowski posted on X stating that security did not check bags or utilize metal detectors, describing the precautions as appalling for a major event. She emphasized that tighter security is necessary at concerts in Manchester to prevent similar occurrences.

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Another attendee, Giulia Bould, expressed distress over the lack of communication, noting that teenagers were left inside the venue with no information while chaos unfolded outside. A separate report on Reddit highlighted that Don Toliver left the stage without any announcement, leaving thousands confused on the dancefloor with the lights switched fully on. The same individual mentioned wearing a large coat that went entirely unsearched by staff.

Despite the accusations, Co-op Live stated they are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the exact cause of the substance release. The venue management emphasized that their priority was ensuring the safety of every person in attendance, confirming that all 12,000 attendees were safely escorted from the arena to return home.

Impact On Attendees And Future Steps

The immediate impact on the crowd included widespread physical distress and confusion, with many requiring emergency medical attention. Over 50 individuals were assessed by medical professionals, with symptoms primarily involving the eyes and respiratory system. Police maintain a cordon around the venue as investigations continue, and attendees are urged to seek medical treatment if they experience lingering side effects or become ill after leaving the site.

While the North West Ambulance Service focused on decontamination and triage, officials are working to determine the nature of the substance released. Assistant Chief Constable Parker thanked the public for their patience during the emergency, noting that the major incident declaration was crucial for coordinating the response. The venue and local authorities will now focus on a full understanding of how the incident came about to prevent future occurrences.