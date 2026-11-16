CNN To Reveal 'Ancient Secrets With Erica Hill'

CNN is set to launch 'Ancient Secrets with Erica Hill', a three-part series in which the news anchor explores humanity's past.

The series from CNN Global Productions has been quietly shot, and CNN All Access subscribers can stream it from Monday, November 23. The series will see CNN anchor and national correspondent Hill journey across some of the world’s oldest landscapes and archeological sites to explore how humans go to today and what makes us who we are.

These include a visit to New Mexico, where 23,00-year-old footprints remain etched into the earth and the coastlines of British Columbia, where evidence of a 14,000-tear-old settlement is found. She’ll also go to the world’s oldest-known monumental complex, Göbeklitep, which is believed to have been built around 11,600 years ago, and Indonesia, where she ventures into remote caves adorned with some of the world’s earliest artwork.

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Hill will meet with scientists, archaeologists and Indigenous communities who have helped shaped our understanding of the past. You can see a teaser for the show, which counts Turkish Airlines as the sponsor, below.

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“It is a remarkable privilege to stand in places where the story of humanity is still being uncovered and to hear from the people whose work is reshaping what we thought we knew about our past,” said Hill. “What struck me most throughout this journey was how deeply connected we are to those who came before us, and how their experiences continue to offer valuable lessons about resilience, innovation and community.

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