CNN Taps Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen To Host 4th Of July Special

After nearly a decade of ringing in the new year with CNN, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are gearing up to host a 4th of July celebration.

News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Doc Winners Include ‘Prime Minister’, ‘Underdogs’ & ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ Martina McBride Is Latest Artist To Drop Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Celebration After Thinking It Was “Nonpartisan Event” Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2025 in New York City.

, beginning the countdown to the United States’ 250th birthday on Friday, July 3 from Time’s Square. The special airs 8pm-12:30am ET, featuring a unique midnight ball drop to celebrate the quincentennial in perfect New York City style.

New Year’s Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CableMorris Day, Young MC & The Commodores Say They Won’t Perform At Trump-Backed Freedom 250 State Fair Concert Series Cooper and Cohen will be joined by several guests, including American icons, cultural legends and everyday heroes, with CNN correspondents and reporters checking in on Independence Day celebrations around the country. The celebration continues into Saturday, July 4 with ‘The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250’, including coverage of the White House’s Freedom 250 celebration at the National Mall.

Brianna Keilar and Laura Coates will anchor special coverage at 12pm ET from the nation’s capital. At 6pm, Cooper will return to the airwaves once again, anchoring from Boston with Pamela Brown, where CNN will co-host the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, featuring performances by Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper and Trombone Shorty.

Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez will continue to anchor coverage through primetime from the National Mall, while Sara Sidner and Victor Blackwell will present from the top of the Empire State Building, and Elex Michaelson and Cari Champion will anchor coverage from San Diego starting at 11pm ET.will also feature performances by Charlie Puth and Josh Groban from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida; Kane Brown from Cadott, Wisconsin; Goo Goo Dolls from The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Maren Morris from the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas; Rod Stewart from Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado; Lil Wayne, AJR, Kool & the Gang and Chaka Khan from BottleRock in Napa Valley, California.

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