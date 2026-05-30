CNN's Erin Burnett speaks to diver Josh Richards about risky mission to save villagers trapped in flooded cave in Laos

CNN anchor Erin Burnett interviews diver Josh Richards about the dangerous rescue mission to free villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos.

CNN 's Erin Burnett speaks to diver Josh Richards about the risky mission to save villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos . CNN 's Erin Burnett speaks to diver Josh Richards about the risky mission to save villagers trapped in a flooded cave in Laos .

Video captured by specialist cave divers shows the harrowing route taken during the mission to rescue missing villagers from a remote cave in Laos. One survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN's Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out.

CNN's Will Ripley spoke to Samorn Ian whose husband Kamla Ian is one of five villagers trapped in a cave in Laos. An international rescue effort is underway to free the men. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told the country’s military to increase its takeover of Gaza as Hamas accuses Israel of “undermining” the ceasefire agreement. CNN’s Oren Liebermann reports.

An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses. The Trump administration says it's setting up a"state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms.

Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that restaurant and hotel owners aren’t legally required to serve tap water after a tourist filed a lawsuit against a hotel who refused to provide it.





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CNN Erin Burnett Josh Richards Flooded Cave Laos Rescue Mission Villagers Cave Diving Video Survivor Rescue Diver Extraction Kamla Ian Hamas Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Islamist Attack Taylor Swift Concert Vienna 2024 Terrorism-Related Offenses State-Of-The-Art Facility Kenya Tap Water Italy's Supreme Court

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CNN talks to rescue diver after first survivor rescued from Laos caveOne survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN’s Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out.

Read more »