Loud explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Monday, after Israel confirmed it has struck targets in western and central Iran. It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government.

Loud explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Monday, after Israel confirmed it has struck targets in western and central Iran. It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government. CNN maintains full editorial control of our reports.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government. CNN maintains full editorial control of our reports. The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports. At least one person was killed and several wounded in Kochav Yair in central Israel, according to emergency responders. Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack after they"neutralized" the suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.wounding multiple Palestinians. In Huwara, an Israeli soldier joined Israeli settlers who infiltrated the town and wounded at least nine Palestinians. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Hebron, killing a 7-month old baby. The Israeli military said the incidents are under review.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports. Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record.

Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation. The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post. Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports.





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