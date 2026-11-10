CNN Reporter Details White House Panic Over Hegseth and Post-Midterm Republican Uncertainty

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports on internal White House concerns regarding defense secretary Pete Hegseth following Republican losses in the midterms. Collins describes conversations where Trump pledged to stand by Hegseth amid impeachment threats from Representative Thomas Massie over war powers violations in Iran. The report highlights West Wing fears about low Republican attendance and potential GOP defections, while noting that Hegseth's position may be firmer following Stephen Miller's promotion to Chief of Staff.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins has exposed internal political panic inside the White House over the future of key Republicans after the disastrous midterms. Donald Trump and his administration received a stunning rebuke after last week’s elections, losing control of the House and the Senate and affecting the final term of his presidency.

Massie, who has regularly clashed with Trump, claimed Hegseth had violated constitutional war powers and engaged in unauthorized military hostilities in Iran. In the White House on Monday, Collins directly asked Trump whether he would stand by Hegseth if he is impeached.

Also read Jeffries backs Republican-led Hegseth impeachment effort: He’s 'got to go'

“Yeah, I’ll stand by him,” Trump said, before telling Collins, “Massie’s a loser. Just like you’re a loser at CNN. Just like your ratings are a loser. ”°, Collins said she asked Trump the question in an attempt to find out what the White House would do should Hegseth get impeached by the House.

“That is a very real prospect that the White House and the defense secretary are both staring down right now,” Collins said. “Inside the White House, people have been talking about what to do here, and what the next step of this is going to look like because their fear is, given how many Republicans lost their elections last week, that a lot of them aren’t showing up here in Washington, back for this session of Congress the last few weeks that they have,” Collins said.

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She said there were also concerns inside the White House about the GOP turning on Hegseth, saying that some Republicans “understand how angry voters are about the Iran War so they might actually be willing to vote for this . And Thomas Massie...might actually be able to get enough votes here.

” However, the CNN host added that her sources inside the West Wing believe that Hegseth’s standing is now “a little bit firmer” inside the White House, after his “close” ally Stephen Miller was elevated to Chief of Staff, replacing Susie Wiles. Wiles, according to Collins, “Was someone who had not been as confident in Pete Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon.

And I was actually told that their relationship had gotten pretty shaky in the last couple of weeks and months. ” Collins added that there are questions over whether Republicans stand by Hegseth, or “find an exit route” for him, due to the party “facing so much anger over the war.

”The CNN reporter noted that Hegseth is due to hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday, and said she was texted by a White House source last week after the former Fox NewsShe said her source believed the video, where Hegseth calls out the “sham” articles of impeachment from a “disgruntled, defeated Congressman,” was a sign “that he is actually concerned about this, that he felt that he had to put that video out. ”, Collins aired a split-screen view of Trump calling her a “loser” and questioning CNN’s ratings but did not make a direct reference to the clash.

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“This is what the president said when I asked him about those efforts” to impeach Hegseth,” she stated. “They stand by them until the day they don’t,” Massie said, before predicting there was a “high probability” Hegseth will not be in his job at the end of the year. When Collins asked Massie if he believed Hegseth will resign before he can be impeached, the Republican said, “First of all, impeachment is actually a kind of polite thing.

I’m not proposing he go to prison... we’re just saying you need to be out of a job right now. ”He added, “When the Democrats get control in January, they are not going to be as polite as I am. ” Collins asked Massie if he was saying Hegseth should “cut bait” before the Democrats take over. The Congressman replied “That’s exactly what I’m saying.

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