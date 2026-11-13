CNN Postcards: Travel Tales from Peschici to Sri Lanka

Read inspiring travel stories from CNN Postcards featuring trips to Italy, Sri Lanka, and Scotland. Discover unique moments and adventures shared by travelers worldwide.

The CNN Postcards series introduces a collection of brief, vivid travel narratives that capture the wonder, joy, humor, and drama of global adventures. This new editorial feature kicks off with contributions from CNN Travel staff, presenting short first-person tales that highlight both the highs and lows of exploring distant destinations. The initiative aims to inspire readers to share their own experiences, complete with photos and video submissions, for potential inclusion in future roundups.

Peschici Dining and Family Moments

Barry Neild recounts a chilly April visit to a cliff-top house in Peschici, Italy, where he and his family rented the property out of season to enjoy affordable rates and endless views of the cold sea. The midday sun provided enough warmth to dine on the balcony with prosciutto, local arugula, and homemade tomato sauce purchased from a local woman. With only one restaurant open in the evening, Neild had a waiter entirely to himself, who held the family's little girl with genuine delight, even laughing when she peed on him, allowing the parents to enjoy their meal in peace.

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A Sri Lankan Recovery Journey

Lilit Marcus describes her five-week itinerary around Sri Lanka, booked without consulting her doctor after finishing cancer treatment during the pandemic. She viewed the extensive quarantine awaiting her back in Hong Kong as a worthy sacrifice for the opportunity to travel while the island was reopening. Marcus experienced several firsts, including her first visit to South Asia, her first trip since recovering from illness, and her first time seeing elephants. Popular attractions like the Dambulla Caves were notably quiet, with very few tourists present during her visit.

London Car Purchase Mishap

David G. Allan and his girlfriend Kate share a humorous tale from Scotland after narrowly avoiding the purchase of a stolen vehicle in London. While touring used cars, they were driven to the outskirts of the city in a hot-wired vehicle with exposed wires spilling from the steering wheel and broken upholstery. When they politely declined to buy the run-down car, the driver suddenly drove off, leaving the Americans stranded and laughing at the absurdity of the situation while figuring out how to return home.

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Taxi Tacos in Mexico

Jeanne Bonner recalls traveling through Isla Mujeres, an island off Cancun, with her toddler and becoming accustomed to sharing taxis with other passengers. One evening, a driver arrived with his family and a stack of tortillas on the dashboard. The driver's wife prepared beef tacos for her husband and young son right in the vehicle. Bonner vividly remembers the boy's big, sleepy eyes as he ate the taco made on the dashboard, creating a memorable snapshot of local life from the perspective of a child.

Early Travel Challenges

Maureen O'Hare reflects on her first French camping trip outside the UK and Ireland, where her seven-year-old self faced the challenges of being an explorer in a strange land. Despite her initial courage in hammering tent pegs and saying merci to the ice-cream man, she experienced a moment of deep shame when she failed to respond to the alien sounds of children playing on a jungle gym nearby. The incident remains a defining memory of her first foray into cosmopolitan travel, highlighting the awkwardness of early international adventures.

Share Your Travel Stories

CNN invites readers to submit their own postcard-sized travel stories that could only have happened far from home. The publication seeks narratives that capture moments of falling in love with a place, experiencing immersion, or encountering the uncanny while abroad. A submission form is available for travelers who wish to share their unique experiences, photos, and videos with the CNN Travel community for potential feature in upcoming editions of the series.