CNN Poll Shows Early Interest in the 2028 Presidential Race Centers on Harris, Vance and Rubio

A CNN Poll conducted by SSRS finds 54% of Americans have thought about the 2028 presidential race, with few backing a specific candidate yet. Early favorability data points to Vance, Rubio and Harris.

The 2026 midterms gave American voters a chance to register their feelings about the administration of President Donald Trump. The 2028 presidential election will be the first opportunity for voters to cast a ballot for president without his name on the ballot, because Trump is constitutionally barred from running again. As the lame duck phase of his second term approaches, potential candidates from both parties are beginning to weigh their options, even as many publicly brush aside speculation about their plans.

A CNN Poll conducted by SSRS in the month before the midterm election offers an early snapshot of the field. The survey shows that the question facing prospective candidates is not only whether they can win, but whether a run is worth the time, energy and the near certainty of being vilified by political rivals. No major candidate has yet declared a campaign, although the first announcements could come sooner than many people expect.

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Most Americans Have Not Settled on a 2028 Candidate

Most Americans have not yet chosen a candidate for 2028. A little more than half of Americans, 54%, have given at least some thought to the coming presidential race, while 40% said they are looking forward to it and 27% said they are dreading it. The remaining respondents expressed neither outlook.

Only 35% of Americans said there is a specific candidate they would like to see run, compared with 64% who are taking a wait-and-see approach. Among Republicans named most often, Secretary of State Marco Rubio drew 8% and Vice President JD Vance drew 7%. Trump has joked about the two men becoming rivals or even forming a ticket together, and Rubio has said he would defer to Vance. Among Democrats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (3%), former Vice President and Democrats' 2024 nominee Kamala Harris (2%), and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (2%) were the only potential candidates to draw the attention of more than 1% of Americans.

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Democratic Field Shows Harris Has the Broadest Reach

Kamala Harris has the most total support among Democratic contenders, according to the poll. More than three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic leaners, or 51%, said they would at least consider backing her. Harris is also the most widely known candidate in the group, with just 7% saying they did not know enough about her to offer an opinion. By comparison, 55% said the same about Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. Harris also had the highest share of Democratic-aligned adults, 15%, who said they would never support her.

When asked about specific names, about a quarter of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would be excited to support Harris (27%), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (27%), and Buttigieg (26%). Slightly fewer, 22%, said they would be excited to support Newsom or Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and 16% expressed excitement about Ossoff. More than 60% said they did not know enough about other potential contenders, including Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The poll was conducted before the midterms, and Ossoff has since generated considerable attention. He won the straw poll at Crooked Con, a conference for Democratic activists, held the weekend after his commanding reelection in Georgia. Ossoff has said he has no interest in running for president. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who handily won reelection and helped flip multiple House seats to Democrats in his swing state, received a 10% excitement rating, while 28% said they would consider him and 54% said they did not have enough information.

Republican Contenders Vance and Rubio Lead Early Support

Vance and Rubio receive similar enthusiasm from Republicans and Republican leaners, with 41% of GOP-aligned adults saying they would be excited to support each man. Vance, however, has a wider pool of potential support. Seventy-seven percent of GOP-aligned adults said they would at least consider supporting him, compared with 65% who said the same of Rubio.

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The midterms could shift those numbers. Vance has sought some distance from Trump on the Iran war, which he blames for Republican losses. Although Vance has largely been viewed as Trump's heir apparent, Trump told CBS News in a post-election interview that he might not support anyone in the coming Republican primary, saying that maybe he is better off not getting involved. The poll also found that a number of potential Republican candidates generate strong opposition, with 46% of Republicans or Republican leaners saying they would never support former New Jersey Gov.