CNN on scene as rescued Laos villagers load ambulance

CNN’s Will Ripley describes the scene in Laos as rescued villagers are put on stretchers and transported by ambulance.

CNN’s Will Ripley describes the scene in Laos as rescued villagers are put on stretchers and transported by ambulance. CNN’s Will Ripley describes the scene in Laos as rescued villagers are put on stretchers and transported by ambulance.

Video captured by specialist cave divers shows the harrowing route taken during the mission to rescue missing villagers from a remote cave in Laos. One survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN's Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out.

CNN's Will Ripley spoke to Samorn Ian whose husband Kamla Ian is one of five villagers trapped in a cave in Laos. An international rescue effort is underway to free the men. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told the country’s military to increase its takeover of Gaza as Hamas accuses Israel of “undermining” the ceasefire agreement. CNN’s Oren Liebermann reports.

An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old who admitted planning a foiled Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 to 15 years in prison, finding him guilty of various terrorism-related offenses. The Trump administration says it's setting up a"state-of-the-art facility” in Kenya for Americans who may have been exposed to the Ebola virus but who do not have symptoms.

Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that restaurant and hotel owners aren’t legally required to serve tap water after a tourist filed a lawsuit against a hotel who refused to provide it.





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Five Villagers Rescued After Week-Long Entrapment in Flooded Laos CaveDivers and rescue teams pulled five locals to safety from a submerged limestone cave in Savannakhet province after more than seven days trapped in darkness, highlighting the perils of monsoon‑season cave exploration.

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Exclusive: CNN speaks to wife of man trapped in Laos caveCNN’s Will Ripley spoke to Samorn Ian whose husband Kamla Ian is one of five villagers trapped in a cave in Laos. An international rescue effort is underway to free the men.

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CNN talks to rescue diver after first survivor rescued from Laos caveOne survivor was rescued from a flooded cave in Laos after being trapped for over a week. CNN’s Will Ripley and Kocha Olarn spoke with the rescue diver that performed the extraction to get the first person out.

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CNN brings you to the Laos cave as rescue efforts are ongoingCNN’s Will Ripley is near the Laos cave where the rescue mission to bring home five villagers trapped inside the cave continues.

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