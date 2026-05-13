CNN News: Latest Headlines, Breaking News, and Videos - CNN.com

CNN provides the latest news, world news, business news, technology news, entertainment news, science news, and health news.

CNN 's Kaitlan Collins speaks with former FBI Director James Comey about being indicted for a second time by the Department of Justice. A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that only 30% of the public approve of how he is handling the economy and that a majority of Republican s disapprove of his handling of gas prices .

FBI Director Kash Patel clashed with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen on Tuesday when asked about media reports that allege he drinks in excess. President Trump was asked on Tuesday to what extent Americans’ financial situation was motivating him to make a deal with Iran. CNN's Phil Mattingly breaks down new data showing rising financial anxiety, changes in spending habits, and pessimism about the future. Democratic Rep.

Pete Aguilar (CA) pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for documentation on a ceasefire on the Iran War at a House Appropriations Subcommittee Tuesday. A new CNN poll found that a majority of Americans feel ‘uncertainty’ about their financial future. We took to the streets to find out how people’s wallets were being most affected. (Poll was conducted April 30-May 4, and the error margin is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.





CNN / 🏆 4. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CNN Kaitlan Collins James Comey Department Of Justice Economy Gas Prices Approval Rating Republican Chris Van Hollen Excessive Drinking Unexplained Absences Lawmaker Bar Tab Financial Situation Deal With Iran Financial Anxiety Changes In Spending Habits Pessimism About The Future Financial Future Financial Uncertainty CNN Poll SSRS Phil Mattingly Brian Driscoll Pete Hegseth Pete Aguilar Ceasefire On The Iran War House Appropriations Subcommittee CNN Latest News World News Business News Technology News Entertainment News Science News Health News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest News Updates Around the WorldThis news text includes updates from Katya Zamolodchikova, Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland, and a U.S. Army soldier discovered after missing during a training exercise.

Read more »

News HeadlinesA collection of news articles and headlines from various categories.

Read more »

Latest XRP news: Ripple-linked ETFs attract biggest inflows since JanuaryThe five U.S.-listed spot XRP funds pulled in $25.8 million on Monday, the largest single-day net inflow since Jan. 5, even as ether spot ETFs shed nearly $17 million.

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesStay updated with the latest news, including a driver arrest, a voter's criticism of a judge candidate, a Texas Attorney General lawsuit, and a man stabbed and punched during a haircut.

Read more »