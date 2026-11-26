CNN Host Reacts to Sad Live Moment After Thanksgiving Parade Postponed
John Berman was heartbroken over a moment captured on camera after the postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
CNN’s John Berman was in mourning as he watched a giant Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade balloon deflate on live TV.on Wednesday night when he checked in with national correspondent Brynn Gingras, 40, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side about the parade’s last-minute postponement.
Behind her, the giant balloons were being deflated after Macy’s pushed the march to Saturday because of a“Brynn, we’ve been texting since like 6 a.m. on what was going to happen,” Berman told Gingras, sounding surprised.
“I did not expect this to be the outcome. ” CNN's John Berman and Brynn Gingras had been texting since early morning about the parade's fate, and neither of them saw the postponement coming“They never make the call the night before! This has never happened,” Gingras responded, sounding just as stunned.
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