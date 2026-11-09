CNN Data Guru Humiliates Trump With Depths of Midterm Loss

The numbers whiz dug up a stat so brutal that even he didn’t believe it at first.

, Harry Enten, 38, combed through the midterm election results even as ballots in some areas were still being counted, and found that the numbers sent him back in time–all the way to 1948.

“It was a historic not just wave for Democrats, but a historic blue tsunami,” Enten exclaimed, joking that it was a “blue-nami. ” “And it all really starts off with what we saw in Congress. ”He said Democrats “not only flipped the U.S. House of Representatives–they’re likely to end up with a net seat gain of around, say, 44, 45 when all is said and done.

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”Bettmann/Bettmann Archive / Getty ImagesBy his count, Democrats are leading in nine seats: “the seven that they flipped, plus Alaska plus Mississippi, which are still out,” he said, citing results still to come. President Harry Truman holds up a copy of the Chicago Daily Tribune declaring his defeat to Thomas Dewey in the presidential election, St Louis, MIssouri, November 1948.

“The last time that Democrats flipped nine seats and won control, that is, flipped control of the United States Senate, you have to go all the way back to 1948 again,” Enten said, citing Truman holding up theEnten said Democrats could win Senate seats in five states that have voted Republican for president for at least ten cycles, which he said has never happened before. “If you think a 1 in 78-year event is something, how about something that, like, has never happened ever?

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” he asked incredulously. He said this “could be the first cycle ever in the United States Senate in which a party won five seats that they hadn’t won in the presidential races in at least ten election cycles. ” “Of course, Alaska, Mississippi, yes, which are still out, but right now leaning more Democratic,” he argued.

“And then obviously South Carolina, Kansas and Texas. ”The governors’ races didn’t throw back as far as 1948, but according to Enten, it is still “pretty gosh darn impressive. ”If Democrats hold on in Alaska and Kansas, it “would in fact be… the first time that they control 30 governorships since the early to mid ,” he said. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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