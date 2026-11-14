CNN Correspondent Matthew Chance Sues Borough Market for £1.6m

CNN war correspondent Matthew Chance is suing London's Borough Market Trustees for £1.6 million after slipping on grease. The incident forced a relocation from Moscow to the UK, impacting his tax liabilities and income.

CNN war correspondent Matthew Chance has filed a £1.6 million lawsuit against the Borough Market Trustees in London. The former Moscow-based journalist suffered a severe ankle injury after slipping on food waste in December 2022.

Accident Details and Legal Action

Matthew Chance initiated legal proceedings at London's High Court to recover compensation for his broken ankle and significant financial losses. The 56-year-old reporter slipped on a greasy substance near the Roast restaurant on December 19, 2022, while attempting to book a table. He suffered a Bosworth fracture, a specific injury where ligaments tear away from the bone.

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Medical treatment involved setting the broken fibula and reconstructing his ankle joint. The legal claim seeks damages for the physical pain endured and the long-term economic impact on his career earnings.

Relocation and Financial Impact

CNN correspondent Matthew Chance argues that the injury necessitated his permanent move from Moscow to the UK. He contends that the higher tax rates in Britain have significantly reduced his net income compared to his previous Russian base. His legal team calculates that his annual salary of £425,000 is diminished by the tax burden in London.

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The barrister representing Chance stated that staying in Moscow would have resulted in considerably higher net pay. The lawsuit asserts that the accident directly caused this financial disadvantage by forcing a change in residency.

Dangerous Career History

Matthew Chance has previously reported from some of the world's most volatile conflict zones. His career includes surviving explosions in Beirut and surviving grenades in Ukraine. He was also held at gunpoint by forces loyal to Colonel Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.

The correspondent interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Kyiv bunker during active bombardment. These dangerous experiences highlight the contrast between his wartime reporting and the accident at the popular London tourist destination.

Disputed Damages and Liability

Borough Market Trustees have admitted liability for the accident but are contesting the £1.6 million claim amount. Defense barrister James Hogg challenged the credibility of the financial and medical claims made by Chance. He pointed out discrepancies between reported limitations and actual work activity.

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Matthew Chance claimed to have returned to sedentary work and avoided combat zones since the accident. However, evidence showed he reported from Gostomel and Kyiv in 2023. The defense argues the plaintiff must prove the true extent of his pain and loss.