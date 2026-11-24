MAGA commentator Scott Jennings was challenged on CNN for his lack of criticism regarding a meme shared by Donald Trump. The image combined a reference to the assassination attempt in Butler with details about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returning to his role after resigning over extramarital affairs involving a suspected Chinese spy. Jennings defended the content and dismissed concerns about the tone.

CNN’s MAGA commentator Scott Jennings was pressed live on air about his views on a bizarre meme Donald Trump shared after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, which referenced a moment when a man was killed.and surrounded by Secret Service personnel.

The image referenced the photograph of Trump raising his fist in defiance shortly after the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.as CEO after he resigned following revelations that he had multiple affairs, including one with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.the company to bring Huang back and apparently assured the board that his extramarital affair did not pose a national security risk. During Monday night’s broadcast of CNN’s NewsNight, guest-hosted by Elle Honig, Jennings was asked what he thought about the image Trump had shared of Huang.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump lobbying, stock jumps 33%

“I get the reference to Butler, Pennsylvania, here, but what the hell is up with the red bra? What does that mean? Interpret for us,” Honig grilled Jennings.

“Do you actually need me to tell you what it means, or are you just asking me? Do you really need me to spell it out for you? ” Jennings replied. Honig then asked Jennings whether the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed by a stray bullet during the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, would find it funny that the president was using the moment to joke about the sex-mad Nvidia CEO.

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“Well, his family, I think, is very grateful for how the president has interacted with him,” Jennings said. “Are you seriously telling me that you don’t see a little bit of humor in this on a day like today?that bringing Huang back into the fold posed a national security risk following his alleged affair with Megaspeed employee Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Singapore-based company Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China in violation of U.S. export-control laws.

“I think you can make a case for it because of Nvidia’s invaluable position in this race to control artificial intelligence, superior intelligence, whatever you want to call it. I mean, this guy created a company, and he’s created a chip that makes us the dominant player. And the president believed at that moment that he needs to be a part of that continued dominance,” Jennings said.

“In this moment, my view is, I’m team America,” he continued. “I want America to control and dominate this. I do not want the Chinese to control and dominate it. And if we need Jensen to do that, we need Jensen to do that right now.

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