CNN Announces Extensive Independence Day 250th Anniversary Coverage Featuring Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

CNN will present a special two-day broadcast, Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy and The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250, to commemorate the United States' 250th birthday. The coverage includes live events from Times Square, Washington D.C., Boston, and multiple performance locations across the country, hosted by Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Brianna Keilar, Laura Coates, Pamela Brown, Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Sara Sidner, Victor Blackwell, Elex Michaelson, and Cari Champion, with musical performances by major artists including Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Puth, Josh Groban, Kane Brown, Rod Stewart, Lil Wayne, AJR, Kool & the Gang, and Chaka Khan.

CNN is set to air a special Independence Eve broadcast, titled Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen .

The live event will originate from Times Square on Friday, July 3, running from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. A unique midnight ball drop will mark the countdown to the United States' 250th birthday, reflecting classic New York City style. This pairing follows nearly a decade of the duo hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage together. The broadcast will welcome several guests, including American icons, cultural legends, and everyday heroes.

Additionally, CNN correspondents and reporters will provide live check-ins on Independence Day celebrations occurring across the nation. Coverage will extend into Saturday, July 4, with a special program titled The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250. Brianna Keilar and Laura Coates will anchor this segment from Washington, D.C. , beginning at 12 p.m. ET, featuring coverage of the White House's Freedom 250 celebration at the National Mall.

Anderson Cooper will resume anchoring at 6 p.m., this time from Boston alongside Pamela Brown. CNN is also a co-host for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, which will include performances by Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty. Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez will anchor primetime coverage from the National Mall. Reporting from the Empire State Building will be handled by Sara Sidner and Victor Blackwell.

Elex Michaelson and Cari Champion will anchor coverage from San Diego starting at 11 p.m. ET. The nationwide celebration will feature musical performances from multiple locations: Charlie Puth and Josh Groban will perform from Hollywood, Florida; Kane Brown will take the stage in Cadott, Wisconsin; Rod Stewart will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado; and Lil Wayne, AJR, Kool & the Gang, and Chaka Khan will perform from Napa Valley, California.

This extensive multilocation coverage aims to capture the spirit of Independence Day across the country, culminating in a special salute to the 250th anniversary of the United States





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CNN Independence Day 250Th Anniversary Anderson Cooper Andy Cohen Times Square Boston Pops National Mall White House Fireworks Live Broadcast Musical Performances July 4 Celebration

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