CNN Analyst Slams Democrats for 'Crazy' Idea of Shutdown Over Trump's Spending Cuts

Mark Preston criticizes Democrats for considering a government shutdown as a protest against President Trump's spending cuts, arguing that it makes 'no sense politically'. He also highlights Trump's success in framing government spending cuts as a positive move for the American people.

CNN analyst Mark Preston criticized the idea proposed by some Democrats to initiate a partial government shutdown as a protest against President Donald Trump 's spending cuts. During a Monday segment on ' CNN News Central', co-host Boris Sanchez observed that Democrats were seemingly paving the way for a government shutdown , despite their past warnings against such actions.

Preston, reacting to the Democratic Party's recent attacks on the Trump administration's efforts to reduce government spending, exclaimed that the idea of a shutdown made 'no sense politically'. 'Crazy talk to do that,' Preston stated. 'How can you argue for a government shutdown when you're arguing about government being cut? I don't understand that. I mean, it makes no sense politically to me, anyway. But what do I know?' Earlier in the show, Preston acknowledged that Trump was likely winning the political messaging battle surrounding government spending cuts. 'Let's just take a step back and think about what the American people think about Washington, D.C.', Preston said. 'They think very little about Washington, D.C., right? So when they see President Trump going in there and you see Elon Musk going in there and saying, ‘I’ve just cut $17 million.’ He just said he cut a $17 million grant to teach, I don’t know, tax advice in Liberia. Guess what? The person out in Kansas certainly doesn’t care about what’s going on in Liberia right now.' He continued, 'So as far as the everyday American, whether it’s Elon Musk who’s cutting the money here or the bureaucrats who have been here for all these years doing it, it’s all the same to them. And that’s how Trump is trying to frame it.' Preston emphasized that Democrats 'need to get it together' if they wanted to implement their political agenda and regain public support. 'When Cory Booker was on with Dana Bash yesterday on ‘State of the Union,’ he gave a multi-pronged approach about how Democrats were going to take on Trump. The number one idea was the legal strategy. Okay, that should happen, but that should just happen. Number two, legislative and oversight. They don’t have any oversight because Republicans control Congress. And then he wanted to put someone on the media,' Preston said. 'And it is incumbent upon us to explain what is happening in the grander scope, not just 'Boom, boom, boom, this just happened. This just happened. This just happened.' Take a step back,' he added. Senator Andy Kim, D-N.J., notably suggested the possibility of a shutdown on NBC News' 'Meet The Press' on Sunday. 'This is on them. This is about whether or not they can get the votes. They are the majority. And if they cannot govern, then that's for the American people to see,' Kim stated. 'I've worked through multiple government shutdowns. I will be the last person to want to get to that stage. But we are at a point where we are basically on the cusp of a constitutional crisis, seeing this administration taking steps that are so clearly illegal. And until we see a change in that behavior, we should not allow and condone that, nor should we assist in that.' The upcoming government funding deadline is March 15





