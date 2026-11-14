Cnet's rigorous durability test shows the iPhone Duo hinge enduring 300000 cycles. The device shows no mechanical failure, suggesting exceptional longevity for foldable technology and used market value.

The iPhone Duo has successfully withstood 300000 rigorous folding cycles in a continuous stress test conducted by Cnet, demonstrating remarkable durability without any mechanical failure or display damage. The technology review outlet constructed a specialized machine designed specifically to repeatedly open and close single-hinge foldable phones to determine the physical limits of Apple's engineering. The automated testing protocol began on October 23 and has continued without interruption to provide a consistent metric for assessing the device's long-term resilience.

This extensive durability test addresses early customer complaints regarding cracked inner displays that were reportedly caused by a flaw in the hinge mechanism. While Apple initially stated that the defect was limited to a small number of units and offered replacements to affected customers, the current test results suggest that the hardware design is robust enough for sustained daily use. The inner display crease remains stable and virtually crease-free despite the immense mechanical stress applied by the testing machine over the past several weeks.

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Cnet has been occasionally live-streaming the test on YouTube to maintain transparency throughout the process, allowing viewers to witness the device enduring the repetitive motion. The device has now surpassed the 300000 cycle threshold, marking a significant milestone in foldable phone durability testing. Each cycle constitutes a complete opening and closing of the handset, eliminating human variability and ensuring that the data reflects pure mechanical endurance. The screen maintains its integrity and appearance, validating the improvements made to the hinge structure.

The implications for real-world usage are substantial, with estimates suggesting the hinge could last over sixteen years if used fifty times per day. This timeframe significantly outlasts typical smartphone replacement cycles, indicating that the device is built to endure years of heavy handling. Such longevity provides strong reassurance for consumers concerned about the wear and tear associated with foldable technology, suggesting that the iPhone Duo is a reliable long-term investment.

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Furthermore, these findings could positively impact the used market for the device, as the hinge retains significant life even after years of use. A Duo with 73000 folds behind it, which is equivalent to four years of opening and closing it fifty times daily, should still have plenty of mechanical life remaining. This durability makes the purchase of a used iPhone Duo less daunting for budget-conscious buyers, as the primary point of failure in many foldables appears to be effectively mitigated.

Apple has declined to share specific folding cycle numbers for the iPhone Duo, unlike many of its competitors who proudly publish such certifications. The tech giant may see little value in publishing a single number, especially when real-world longevity depends on factors beyond laboratory folding tests. Elements like drops, bumps, excessive pressure, and dust can take a toll on a phone, making a simple fold count a potentially misleading measure of overall durability.

Rival manufacturers have been more transparent about their durability metrics, with several companies citing specific cycle counts for their latest devices. Oppo claims the Find N6 survived one million cycles, backed by certification from the independent German testing organization TÜV Rheinland. The company has also publicized that its folding display is certified to stay flat after extensive use, setting a high benchmark for the industry.

Motorola states that the Razr Ultra can withstand as many as 400000 folds, offering a middle ground in the durability spectrum. Honor lists its Magic V5 at 500000 cycles, showcasing its commitment to long-lasting hinge engineering. These published figures from competitors provide a clear context for Apple's decision not to disclose its own test results, highlighting different marketing strategies in the foldable market.

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Google previously mentioned that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold exceeds 200000 cycles, though it has yet to reveal specific figures for the newer Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Samsung is also part of this competitive landscape, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 able to endure 200000 folds. These diverse metrics illustrate the varying approaches companies take to demonstrate the reliability of their foldable devices to consumers.

The iPhone Duo is praised for its premium build and a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner screen that features a virtually crease-free display. Clever details such as the dynamic unfolding effect allow the interface to smoothly carry over from the front display to the inner one, enhancing the user experience. The success of the Cnet test reinforces the device's position as a leading contender in the premium foldable smartphone segment.

While the technical achievement of 300000 folds is impressive, it is worth noting that most users will likely upgrade to a third or fourth handset before the iPhone Duo's hinge fails. The device represents a significant step forward in foldable technology, addressing common concerns about durability and screen integrity. The combination of aesthetic appeal and mechanical robustness makes it a compelling option for early adopters and mainstream users alike.