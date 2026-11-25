Explore the history of CND Shellac, gel nail polymerization, and application details. Learn about professional nail care, removal safety, and allergy prevention for healthy nails.

Nail technology has evolved significantly from the acrylic dominance of the 1980s and 1990s, but experts warn that improper application and removal remain the leading causes of nail damage and allergic reactions today. Industry specialists emphasize that understanding the chemical processes behind soft, hard, and builder gels is essential for maintaining natural nail health and avoiding dermatitis.

CND did not invent gel nails but transformed the industry by launching Shellac in 2010. The brand adapted existing 1980s technology for everyday consumers, creating a hybrid product that delivers chip-free results for up to three weeks. This innovation eliminated the need for frequent salon appointments and pre-event manicure emergencies while introducing polymerization to the mainstream beauty routine.

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The formula relies on polymerization, a chemical reaction where monomers and oligomers react under UV or LED light. This process turns malleable liquid into a shiny, solid material that protects the natural nail. The hardened surface ensures durability and prevents the chipping common with traditional polish, offering a reliable option for those who struggle with brittle nails.

Applying gel polish requires precise preparation of the natural nail before any product is applied. Professionals remove old polish, buff the surface to create grip, and clean residue with alcohol. The application involves a base coat, two coats of color, and a topcoat, with each layer cured under a special lamp to ensure proper bonding and strength.

Removal requires careful buffing of the top layer and acetone foil wraps to break down the gel. Technicians gently flake off the product, ensuring complete removal before applying a new set. This process prevents damage and maintains the integrity of the natural nail plate over time, as incorrect removal is the primary trigger for peeling and breakage.

Gel manicures offer excellent protection for individuals experiencing regular nail breakage. The hard surface prevents damage during daily activities, making it ideal for growing out natural nails. Many clients choose this enhancement for special occasions like weddings or vacations to ensure lasting wear without the hassle of frequent touch-ups.

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For nail art enthusiasts, gels provide superior creative flexibility. Products do not dry until cured under a lamp, allowing artists time to sculpt, paint, and apply embellishments. This extended working time supports intricate trends like encapsulated designs and detailed illustrations, giving technicians more control over the final aesthetic result.

Some individuals develop allergic reactions due to improper gel application, particularly with DIY attempts. Wet monomers contacting the skin can cause dermatitis if the polish remains uncured. Repeated contact with skin during application is a primary trigger for these sensitivities, highlighting the importance of professional technique.

To minimize risks, clients must visit salons that prioritize nail health during removal. Incorrect removal, such as peeling gel at home or using drills unnecessarily, worsens breakage. Those with sensitivity should consider builder or hard gel, which is not completely removed at every visit to protect the nail plate from excessive filing.

Hard gel polish is similar to soft gel but offers a more rigid finish. The formula is made from a more densely packed polymer, making it less flexible and more hard-wearing than soft gels. This durability makes it ideal for creating long extensions that can withstand daily wear and tear without chipping.

Because hard gel is nonporous, it cannot be soaked off and removed using acetone. Taking it off requires using an electric file, which demands professional skill to avoid damaging the natural nail underneath. This removal process underscores why hard gel applications should always be handled by trained nail technicians.

Builder gel, often referred to as Builder in a Bottle, offers a flexible yet durable option for natural nails. It is more viscous than soft gel but thinner than hard gel, allowing manicurists to create an ideal stress point. This strengthens the nail and prevents breaks, making it a popular choice for those who do not find traditional gel polish durable enough.

Removing builder gel is similar to removing gel polish, except there is an option for an infill. This involves removing the old color and buffing off most of the old product, then rebuilding the nail shape near the cuticle with a fresh layer of gel. Most nail techs recommend up to four infills before a complete removal is necessary.

Acrylic nails, developed in the 1950s, remain a strong alternative for those needing maximum durability. Unlike gels, acrylics harden in the air and do not need to be cured under a UV lamp. The process combines liquid monomer with powder polymer, creating a strong bead that is sculpted into place on the natural nail.

Removing acrylics is a lengthy process that requires buffing and soaking in acetone for at least fifteen to twenty minutes. Proper ventilation and dust collection are crucial during this process to protect both the client and the technician from inhaling microscopic particles. Salons equipped with small vacuums reduce the risk of inhalation significantly.

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Soft gel tips, such as Gel-X, have gained popularity for their quick application and lightweight feel. These pre-shaped extensions are made from already cured soft gel and are applied using adhesive. This method cuts down on extension application time, allowing technicians to focus more on nail art and customization.

Polygel nails, created in 2017, offer a hybrid of acrylic strength and gel flexibility. The putty-like consistency is applied into dual forms rather than directly on the nail, minimizing skin contact and reducing the risk of allergic reactions. This method is ideal for those seeking a flexible manicure that adds length without the rigidity of hard gel.

Dip powder nails, which gained traction in the 1980s, do not require a UV lamp to cure. Colored acrylic powders are mixed with a resin that acts as glue, hardening on its own. This makes dip powder a suitable option for clients who want to avoid UV exposure while still achieving a long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure.

Cumulative exposure to uncured gel products can lead to allergies, which is why many nail technicians wear gloves. The polish has to be fully cured to ensure it does not leave wet monomers on the skin that can lead to dermatitis. Professionals stress that proper curing times are non-negotiable for safe nail enhancements.

The FDA has investigated monomers used in acrylics, specifically methyl methrylate, which increases the risk of injury to the natural nail. Many states have restricted its use, while others have switched to ethyl methrylate. Today, acrylics are widely considered safe when applied and removed correctly by a trained professional.

Nail experts advise clients to avoid using their nails as tools to prevent lifting and breakage. Keeping nails in top condition requires one golden motto: jewels, not tools. Improper prep work and wearing a set for too long are common causes of lifting, which can compromise the entire enhancement.

For those concerned about UVA exposure from curing lamps, doctors advise applying physical-blocking sunscreen or wearing protective gloves. While the level of exposure is generally small, caution is wise. Clients can also choose non-curing enhancements like dip powder or acrylics to eliminate UVA exposure entirely.

Removal requires patience, and even though brands claim products can be removed in ten to fifteen minutes, that is rarely enough time. Soak longer, remove, and soak again, working gently with the grain of the nail. Never use nail clippers, as this will crack the product and the nail underneath.

Nail enhancements have unfairly been given a bad reputation for years due to improper home removal. Experts urge consumers to run to their nearest salon for gentle removal to preserve nail health. With proper care and professional application, gel, acrylic, and dip powder enhancements can be both safe and beautiful.