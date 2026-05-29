CNBC soccer franchise valuations 2026: These MLS teams are in the top 30

Inter Miami and NYCFC are among the top 15 teams across the globe.

CNBC senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian breaks down what makes teams like Inter Miami and Real Madrid the most profitable. , the top 10 teams are all based in Europe.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the way, with the former valued at $7.5 billion to come in first and the latter in second at $6.4 billion.fell one spot from last year, ranking No. 3 overall at $6.3 billion, though still enough to lead its fellow English competitors. are the others.

The Gunners took the biggest jump of any team in the top 10 with a 20% one-year value change, while their London rivals in Spurs and Chelsea each went down by 4%. , anchored by Lionel Messi, ranks highest at No. 14. CNBC senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian explained the team's 60% growth within the past year to be valued at $1.6 billion.

"They have a new stadium, they're going to have by far the most revenue in the history of Major League Soccer," Ozanian said. "Lionel Messi has been a tremendous draw for them in selling tickets ... "Speaking of Lionel Messi, he's given a certain exemption for a star like that and sort of the way he gets paid. He's been given some stock options with the team as part of his contract.

So with MLS teams coming in as a buyer that the league covers the cost of players ... one of the reasons why this year we have seven MLS teams on the list despite the fact that their revenue is nowhere near the level of European football teams.

"at No. 18 , LA Galaxy at No. 19 , Atlanta United at No. 23 , Austin FC at No. 24 and Columbus Crew at No. 26 . My New Favorite Futbolista will introduce you to soccer's most inspiring players and the causes they champion leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New episodes hosted by Telemundo Deportes lead play-by-play voice Luis Omar Tapia and sports reporter Gio Del Fa will drop June 2.





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