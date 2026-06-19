CMA Fest Presented by SoFi: Country Music's Biggest Stars Take the Stage

CMA Fest Presented by SoFi is a special event airing on ABC on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The show takes you backstage with country music's biggest stars, including Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, and more. The special features special surprise collaborations, like Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap performing their song 'BOOTS.' Hip-hop's infusion with country music was all over CMA Fest this year, with artists like Nappy Roots and Waka Flocka Flame performing. The event also showcased artists and songs that were a big hit in the 1990s, like Tim McGraw's 'I Like It, I Love It' and Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine.' On The Red Carpet also paid a visit to the 'Camp Rock 3' activation and got an exclusive invite to the 'American Idol' auditions that took place at CMA Fest. Tune into 'CMA Fest Presented by SoFi' on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

CMA Fest Presented by SoFi airs on Thursday, June 25, 2026 on ABC. On The Red Carpet takes you backstage with country music 's biggest stars, including Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson, Shaboozey, and more.

The special features special surprise collaborations, like Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap performing their song 'BOOTS.

' Hip-hop's infusion with country music was all over CMA Fest this year, with artists like Nappy Roots and Waka Flocka Flame performing. The event also showcased artists and songs that were a big hit in the 1990s, like Tim McGraw's 'I Like It, I Love It' and Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine.

' On The Red Carpet also paid a visit to the 'Camp Rock 3' activation and got an exclusive invite to the 'American Idol' auditions that took place at CMA Fest. Tune into 'CMA Fest Presented by SoFi' on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu





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CMA Fest Country Music Stars Collaborations Hip-Hop Surprise Activation Auditions Tim Mcgraw Deanna Carter Waka Flocka Flame Nappy Roots Camp Rock 3 American Idol

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