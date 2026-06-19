CMA Fest airs June 25, 2026 on ABC. On The Red Carpet takes you backstage with country music's biggest stars. The festival features special surprise collaborations, like Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap, and showcases artists and songs that were a big hit in the 1990s.

CMA Fest airs June 25, 2026 on ABC . On The Red Carpet takes you backstage with Carly Pearce , Russell Dickerson , Cody Johnson , Shaboozey and more.

Thousands of fans packed dozens of stages to see their favorite country stars and even discover some new favorites. Seeing them relate to the songs and just scream their favorite lyric at the top of their lungs, it's my favorite thing in the world, said Tucker Wetmore. Hosting the ABC special are Good Morning America's Lara Spencer along with country music sensation Riley Green. I'm brand new, so I'm just getting started.

I haven't messed anything up yet, said Green when On The Red Carpet spoke with him backstage. CMA Fest was feeling a little nostalgic as well, and showcased artists and songs that were a big hit in the 1990s, like Tim McGraw's I Like It, I Love It and Deanna Carter's Strawberry Wine. The festival also featured special surprise collaborations, like Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap, who performed their song BOOTS.

Hip-hop's infusion with country music was all over CMA Fest this year. Nappy Roots, who performed at the Fest, told On The Red Carpet they believe there are a lot of similarities between the two genres. Waka Flocka Flame agreed. Everybody got their own genres, but now everybody's getting grown, he said.

And they're just like man you know something, it's time to take it to a new level. And I think that's what's happening is modernizing what they call country, what they call hip-hop. On The Red Carpet also paid a visit to the Camp Rock 3 activation along fan alley, and got an exclusive invite to the American Idol auditions that took place at CMA Fest.

Thirty-three percent of our top 10 came from this day at CMA Fest last year, which is really exciting, said executive producer and showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick. Tune into CMA Fest Presented by SoFi on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CMA Fest ABC On The Red Carpet Carly Pearce Russell Dickerson Cody Johnson Shaboozey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DC's Batman September 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 18th June 2026DC's Batman September and October 2026 Solicits for Bad Seeds was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Read more »

DC's Official Full September 2026 Solicits- Daily LITG, 19th June 2026DC's Full September 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all solicits fall out today, follow them here

Read more »

CMA Fest 2026: Backstage with Country Stars and Surprise CollaborationsABC's special presentation of CMA Fest Presented by SoFi airs June 25, 2026. On The Red Carpet provides backstage access with performances and interviews featuring Cody Johnson, Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, and more. The festival highlights a fusion of country and hip-hop, nostalgic 1990s hits, and includes American Idol auditions. Hosts Lara Spencer and Riley Green guide the broadcast.

Read more »

CMA Fest airs June 25, 2026 on ABCOn The Red Carpet takes you backstage with country music's biggest stars at CMA Fest. Thousands of fans packed dozens of stages to see their favorite country stars and even discover some new favorites.

Read more »