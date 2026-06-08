CMA Fest 2026 Wraps Up in Nashville with Star‑Studded Shows, Artist Panels and Surprise Performances

The week‑long Country Music Association Festival drew nearly 95,000 daily fans to Nashville, featuring headline stadium concerts, a career‑focused Fan Fair X, and candid panels on branding and motherhood, while surprise sets from Jelly Roll and Tucker Wetmore underscored the event's reputation for unexpected moments.

Tens of thousands of country music enthusiasts converged on downtown Nashville from June 4 to June 7 for the annual CMA Fest, a multi‑day celebration that featured hundreds of performances across several stages.

The festival blended headline acts in Nissan Stadium with a vibrant lineup of rising stars and established performers delivering a spectrum of sounds-from rap‑infused country and bluegrass‑laden sets to classic honky‑tonk, Americana‑styled tunes and experimental cross‑genre collaborations. Fans also gathered at Fan Fair X, a side event honoring the careers of notable artists such as Ashley McBryde, Randy Travis and Shaboozey, while offering a platform for emerging talent.

Since its inception in 1972 as Fan Fair, the gathering has expanded from an estimated 5,000 attendees in its first year to roughly 95,000 daily visitors in recent editions, moving from the Municipal Auditorium to the fairgrounds and now dominating the open‑air Nissan Stadium, which is slated for replacement by an enclosed venue under construction. The final night of this year's CMA Fest was marked by a sense of transition, as the Country Music Association and ABC prepared to broadcast the highlights on June 25, with a follow‑up stream on Hulu the next day.

The three‑hour televised concert, hosted by Riley Green and Lara Spencer, showcased key moments from the 53rd edition, many of which overlapped with Billboard's Country Live event that ran alongside the festival on Thursday and Friday. One of the standout performances came from Keith Urban, who celebrated twelve years of stadium shows at CMA Fest by delivering a set that blended his well‑known hits such as Blue Ain't Your Color, Long Hot Summer and Where The Blacktop Ends with previews of his forthcoming yacht‑rock album.

Urban's show underscored the festival's role as a launching pad for new material and surprise collaborations. Beyond the mainstage spectacles, CMA Fest provided a forum for artists to address industry topics and personal journeys. On Sunday afternoon, a panel titled Unbridled: Women of Texas Country, From the Ground Up featured Kylie Frey, RaeLynn and Jenna Paulette alongside host Amanda Kate Ferris. The discussion centered on career building, branding, and the challenges of balancing motherhood with touring life.

RaeLynn highlighted the importance of authenticity, recounting how a simple wardrobe choice onstage resonated with young fans and led to a partnership with Too Faced cosmetics. Jenna Paulette reflected on an early label meeting where an executive questioned her decision to wear a cowboy hat; she kept the hat, noting it helped define her artistic identity and contributed to the resurgence of western fashion in country music.

The panelists also shared practical tips for life on the road, such as exchanging lists of essential family supplies. Surprise moments continued to define the Nissan Stadium shows. On Thursday night, rapper‑turned‑country artist Jelly Roll made an unannounced appearance, delivering a full set that included Hard Fought Hallelujah, Son of a Sinner and Liar. He spoke of his journey from a juvenile detention center near the stadium to performing on its stage, describing the experience as a lifelong dream realized.

Later that evening, Tucker Wetmore, fresh from his recognition at Billboard's Country Power Players ceremony, energized the crowd with his recent Country Airplay number One, Brunette, and the fan‑favorite Proving Me Right. These impromptu performances reinforced CMA Fest's reputation as a fertile ground for unexpected collaborations and new music introductions, keeping fans and industry insiders alike eagerly anticipating the next edition slated for 2027





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