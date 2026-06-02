CMA Fest 2026 Returns to Nashville with Four Nights of Country Music

The Country Music Association announces CMA Fest 2026, set for June in Nashville, featuring top artists and emerging talent across multiple stages, fan experiences, and premium upgrades.

The Country Music Association (CMA) has officially announced that CMA Fest, the world's longest-running country music festival, will return to Nashville in June 2026. Scheduled to take place over four nights, the event promises to bring together some of the genre's biggest names and latest breakout artists for an unforgettable experience.

Headlining performances will be held at Nissan Stadium, the iconic venue that has hosted the festival for years. In addition to the main stage, the CMA plans to transform downtown Nashville into a vibrant celebration, featuring hundreds of performances across multiple stages, special fan experiences, and memorable moments around every corner. Since its inception in 1972, CMA Fest has grown from a small gathering into a massive tourism draw, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans each year.

The 2026 edition will continue this tradition, offering attendees the chance to see their favorite stars up close while discovering new talent. Beyond the music, the festival will include exclusive fan experiences such as interviews, meet-and-greets, and acoustic performances as part of the Fan Fair X premium upgrade. Other VIP packages will be available for those seeking an elevated experience, including access to special lounges and viewing areas.

The festival's impact extends beyond the concert grounds, as it serves as a major economic driver for Nashville. Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants prepare for an influx of visitors, and the city becomes a hub of country music culture for the duration of the event. With its rich history and commitment to showcasing both legends and rising stars, CMA Fest 2026 is poised to be another landmark year. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as high demand is expected.

Additional details about the lineup and schedule will be released in the coming months, building anticipation for what promises to be a spectacular celebration of country music





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