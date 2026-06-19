CMA Fest 2026 Highlights Country Stars Cross Genre Collaboration and Nostalgia

A recap of the ABC broadcast of CMA Fest 2026 showcasing backstage moments, cross‑genre collaborations, nostalgic hits, and fan activations captured on the new On The Red Carpet special.

CMA Fest 2026 filled the stadium with country music fans on June 25, a day broadcast by ABC as part of the new SoFi special titled CMA Fest Presented by SoFi.

The spectacle was captured behind the scenes in the On The Red Carpet special which offered viewers a direct look at the backstage buzz behind the biggest names in country music. The primetime slot began at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by an on‑air replay the next day on Hulu for fans who missed the live experience.

Hosts Lara Spencer, known from Good Morning America, and country hitmaker Riley Green opened the show with a playful interview that blended live energy and candid moments. Spencer commented on the difference between hosting a morning show and a live music special, drawing laugh tracks from fans watching from home.

Green, a rising star who is still building his name in the industry, shared how his enthusiasm carries over from stage to studio, promising a fresh perspective for the red carpet audience. The event was notable for its surprising cross‑genre mashups. When Russell Dickerson teamed up with the hip‑hop icon Fetty Wap, the crowd erupted at the unexpected blend of two distinct sounds.

The duo's rendition of a hit titled BOOTS bridged country storytelling with a rhythmic beat that captured the spirit of the modern music scene. Artists like Nappy Roots and Waka Flocka Flame also joined the lineup to discuss why the lines between country and rap are becoming increasingly blurred, noting shared themes across both genres.

Nostalgia played a substantial role as the event paid homage to hits from the 1990s, opening with an iconic track by Tim McGraw that drew cheers from fans who grew up in that decade. Deanna Carter's signature song Strawberry Wine also found its place on the setlist, reminding listeners of the crossover appeal of country on pop radio. These moments were highlighted by production footage that showed fans recognizing three‑minute melodies in the thick atmosphere of the festival.

Beyond the stage, the festival featured an array of fan‑centric activations. The Camp Rock 3 themed booth encouraged attendees to experience the franchise's vibe with live photo ops and interactive gaming.

Meanwhile, an American Idol audition segment showcased upcoming talents hoping to gain exposure on the national stage, adding an element of hopeful anticipation to the bustling event. According to Megan Michaels Wolflick, the executive producer of On The Red Carpet, the first week's audience led to a thirty‑three percent boost over the previous year's top ten viewership, underscoring the festival's growing prominence.

For viewers who missed the live evening, the ABC broadcast will repeat the full experience the following day in the same time slot, with streaming available on Hulu at 7 p.m. Central. The success of the 2026 edition reflects the evolving landscape of country music, where collaborations, nostalgia, and modern production values unite to create a vibrant, inclusive experience for all fans





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