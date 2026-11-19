Tim McGraw had two special guests with him on the red carpet at the Nov. 18 CMA Awards in Nashville: daughters Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24. The trio were also joined by mom Faith Hill inside the show.

, 24, for the Nov. 18 ceremony as the trio walked the red carpet together before being joined by Faith inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.a matching figure for the evening, with Tim, 59, opting for a double-breasted black tuxedo paired with a white dress shirt and his signature black cowboy hat.

Audrey looked smashing in a silky black gown, featuring cutout design patterns along the bodice,Gracie , 29, with Tim—coordinated with the family as well, wearing a low-cut black ensemble for country music’s biggest night. And coming from a musical family, it only stands to reason that at least one of the McGraw girls—who were all featured on their dad’s 2007 hit “Last Dollar ”—would follow inmade a surprise appearance at her dad’s concert at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, in July where she performed her mom’s 2002 track “Stronger.

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”“I don’t have words to express the honor I feel to sing my mama’s song last night, and for it to be at dad’s show,” Audrey captioned anpost of her performance.

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“To be your daughter is an infinite gift. I love y’all so much, I am always so proud and so inspired by you. Thank you for sharing this crazy life with us. Proud to be a road dawg forever.

”Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town