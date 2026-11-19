Country music’s biggest night took over Nashville, Tennessee where artists were recognized for their craft.

L-R Cody Johnson, Ella Langley and Chris Stapleton. The country music stars attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music’s biggest night took over Nashville, Tennessee where artists were recognized for their craft.her song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” nominated for Single of the Year, along with “Our Song” from her debut album. The ceremony opened with a heartfelt Dolly Parton tribute performance of “I Will Always Love You” by Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson.was the top winner of the night, taking home six awards, the most CMA Awards ever won in one night.

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Langley received awards for the first time in categories Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Dandelion.

" The singer-songwriter got emotional during her acceptance speech and said “We’re just getting started. ”“Be Her” – Ella Langley. Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West. Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss *WINNER* “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley.

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Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West. Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift. Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift. Mix Engineer: Laura SiskAlbum of the YearAin’t In It For My Health – Zach Top.

Producer: Carson Chamberlain. Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey *WINNER* Dandelion – Ella Langley. Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West. Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves.

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian. Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder“Be Her" by Ella Langley. Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley. Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor “Dry Spell” by Kacey Musgraves.

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves . Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian “I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen. Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West*WINNER* "Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley.

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