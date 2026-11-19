The complete winners list of the 2026 CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.

Joybeth Taylor, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Dick accept the Song of the Year award for"Choosin’ Texas" at the 2026 CMA Awards.air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Ella Langley is the leading nominee, with nine, and the Alabama singer has already won. She took home Single of the Year for her juggernaut hit “Choosin’ Texas,” Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for the song’s video. Langley also performed her Number One hit “Loving Life Again.

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