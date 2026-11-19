Taylor Swift and more hit the CMA Awards red carpet in standout styles. See all the looks and vote for your favorite fashion moment.

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Hochul to fix law that 'left out' comedy while giving Broadway a breakChris Harrison weighs in on controversy surrounding traditional marriage: 'It's going to be different for everybody'Phil Collins admits solo Rock Hall Induction 'means a little more' than Genesis honorPrincess Diana's iconic dance with Travolta gets new spotlightThe country singer told Fox News Digital he "was daunted by the role" but is "proud" of himself. Country music's biggest stars stepped out for a night of celebration in jaw-dropping looks.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are honoring excellence in country music on Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with Lainey Wilson returning as the award show's host for the third year in a row. Ella Langley leads the pack in nominations, followed closely behind by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, with Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and others in the running for entertainer of the year. LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING?

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