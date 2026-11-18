Ella Langley takes home Single of the Year at the 60th CMA Awards, which also features Taylor Swifts first performance in over a decade and a tribute to Dolly Parton. Lainey Wilson hosts for the third year, alongside performancEs by Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Brad Paisley.

Opening Tributes and Host Dynamics

Ella Langley Dominates and Taylor Swift Returns

The sixtieth annual CMA Awards began with an emotionally charged tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton , who passed away in August. The ceremony opened with a heartfelt performance by Vince Gill and host Lainey Wilson ,who sang the classic ballad I Will Always Love You, a song originally written and performed by Parton. During the tribute, Wilson remarked that thier Tennessee angel is now with the angels, setting a somber yet celebratory tone for the evening. wilson herself made history by returning as host for the third consecutive year,becoming the first female artist to solo host the ceremony for multiple years. In addition to her hosting duties,Wilson is nominated for three Grammy Awards and is set to perform her novel single Just A Woman for the first time dwell during the broadcast.

Ella Langley emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home the Single of the Year award for her hit track Choosin Texas. In her acceptance speech, Langley expressed shock and gratitude, thanking her songwriting collaborators Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor, as well as producers Lambert and Ben West. Langley entered the night with a record-breaking nine nominations, including a bid for Entertainer of the Year, and her song Choosin Texas was noted as not only the biggest land hit of the year but too the most successful song of any genre in the United States. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made a highly anticipated return to the CMA stage, marking her first performance at the show since 2013 and her first appearance since 2016. Swift performed her novel country track I Knew It I Knew You,signaling a major re-engagement with the genre that has defined much of her early career.

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Performances, Collaborations and Red Carpet Trends

The evening featured several notable performances and reunions that captivated the audience. Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert delivered a moving duet of Horses and Divorces, a track from Musgraves new album Middle of Nowhere. the performance was widely viewed as a public reconciliation of a long-standing feud that originated over Lambert covering Musgraves song Mama Broken Heart in 2013. On the red carpet,a distinct fashion trend emerged with many attendees, including Luke Combs, Glen Powell, and Chris Stapleton, choosing earthy brown tones for their ensembles. Luke Combs arrived with his wife Nicole in coordinating outfits, while Stapleton appeared with his wife Morgane, both couples drawing attention for their stylish presentations. Other notable arrivals included Zach Top,Megan Moroney and Carter Faith, all of whom brought unique fashion statements to the event.

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Special Segments and Industry Recognition

Host Lainey Wilson opened the show with a comedic and musical segment alongside Brad Paisley, who joined her on stage with an acoustic guitar to perform modernized versions of country classics. Their routine included updated lyrics for songs like Coal Miners Daughter, Chattahoochee, and Check Yes or No, with Paisley too joking about Taylor Swift wedding veNue in a line referencing Madison Square Garden. Swift was seen reacting positively to the tease, mouthing that it was good to her camera while seated next to Brittany Mahomes, who also attended the event. The ceremony recognized various industry achievements, including Musical Event of the Year,which went to Tim McGraw, Hardy, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen for their track McArthur. Little Large Town was also highlighted on the red carpet as they prepared to compete for Vocal Group of the Year for the twenty-first consecutive time, showcasing thier enduring presence in the land music landscape.