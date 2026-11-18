The 60th Annual CMA Awards air Nov 18 on ABC featuring Taylor Swift performance and Brooks & Dunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live on Wednesday, November 18 from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The ceremony runs from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST and airs on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can also stream the event on Hulu the following day.

Taylor Swift Breaks 13-Year CMA Performance Drought

Taylor Swift returns to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years. She holds a nomination for Single of the Year for the track I Knew It, I Knew You. This marks her 26th career CMA nomination. Swift previously won the Horizon Award in 2007 and became the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner in 2009.

Also read How to watch Taylor Swift perform at CMA Awards 2026 for free: Time, livestream

The country music icon also received the Pinnacle Award in 2013. Her extensive history with the awards spans two decades. She made her first CMA Awards appearance in 2006. Her return highlights the celebration of artists who have shaped modern country music.

Brooks & Dunn Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Brooks & Dunn receive the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The duo will be honored with a tribute performance during the ceremony. They established themselves as one of the most influential acts in country music since debuting in 1990.

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The team boasts 20 No. 1 hits and more than 60 charted singles. They have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Their catalog includes enduring staples like Boot Scootin Boogie and Neon Moon. The pair won two Grammy Awards and 20 CMA Awards throughout their career.

Brooks & Dunn hosted the CMA Awards from 2004 to 2006. They were inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Their live entertainment influence extends to more than 17 million tickets sold. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes artists with national and international prominence.

Full Performance Lineup and Producer Credits

The 60th Annual CMA Awards features a comprehensive performance roster. Headlining acts include Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. Other key performers include Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson.

The lineup also features Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, and Vince Gill. Rising artists such as Megan Moroney, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore join the stage. The Red Clay Strays and Mumford & Sons also perform. Kacey Musgrades and Daniel Tashian serve as producers. Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, and Ben West also produce segments.

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Awards Categories and Broadcast Logistics

The event honors songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals. Nominations span categories including Vocal Duo and Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony celebrates six decades of country music history. Bridgestone Arena serves as the permanent venue for the broadcast.

ABC and Disney+ provide the primary live streaming options. Hulu offers on-demand viewing starting the next day. Social media channels will provide real-time updates during the show. The awards highlight the brightest figures in the country music genre.