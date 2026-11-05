CMA Awards 2024 Nominations Announced Lainey Wilson Hosts

Lainey Wilson hosts the CMA Awards for the third year. Maren Lamberts leads with seven noms. The ceremony airs Nov 18 on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville.

Maren Lamberts leads the field for this year's CMA Awards with seven nominations, solidifying her status as a dominant force in contemporary country music. Lainey Wilson will host the ceremony for the third consecutive year, continuing her successful tenure as the event's presiding artist.

Top Nominees and Records Set

Wilson, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, anchors the hosting duties for the broadcast airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lamberts holds the record for the most CMA nominations by a female artist with seventy career nods. She currently sits at nineteen nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year alone.

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Maren Lamberts also holds two nominations for Single of the Year and has secured nominations across multiple categories this season. Her total of seven nominations places her ahead of other top contenders including Kacey Musgraves and Johnson.

Kacey Musgraves and Johnson Competition

Kacey Musgraves enters the awards ceremony with five nominations, maintaining strong industry recognition for her recent work. Johnson, the reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, is up for four trophies this year.

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His four nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. This broad recognition highlights his significant impact on the genre this cycle. Musgraves and Johnson compete directly against Lamberts and Wilson for the top honors.

Host and Ceremony Details

Lainey Wilson returns to host the CMA Awards for the third year in a row. The event will air live on Wednesday, November 18, on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can also stream the show the following day on Hulu.

The broadcast will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the traditional home for the country music industry's biggest night. Wilson's continued hosting role reflects her standing as a leading figure in the genre.

Tributes and Special Recognition

The ceremony will pay tribute to late Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton. Parton passed away in August, prompting a special memorial segment during the show. This tribute honors her enduring legacy in country music history.

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Additional honors include the reigning vocal group The Red Clay Strays, who look to retain their title. Zach Top, the reigning New Artist of the Year, is nominated twice for Male Vocalist and Album of the Year.