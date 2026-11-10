CMA Awards 2024 Lineup and Winners: Tate McRae Global No. 1, Mumford Sons Debut

Tate McRae tops global charts while Mumford Sons and Chris Stapleton perform at the CMA Awards. See the full 2024 lineup and award nominations for the Nov 18 ceremony.

The 60th annual CMA Awards ceremony is set to take place on November 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, featuring an expanded roster of star-studded performers. The country music industry is preparing for a significant celebration as the countdown to this milestone event continues, with additional talent recently added to the bill. This year's show promises to be one of the most highly anticipated in the organization's history due to the high number of nominations and the caliber of the artists involved in the performances.

Tate McRae and Global Chart Dominance

Tate McRae is currently dominating the international music landscape with her single Housewife reaching the No. 1 spot on Global Charts for the third consecutive week. Her success highlights a broader trend of country and crossover artists gaining massive global traction ahead of the November 18 broadcast. McRae's recent performances have been well received, solidifying her position as a major act in the current entertainment cycle.

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Major Performers and Musical Debut

Several high-profile artists have been confirmed for the stage, including Mumford Sons, who will make their long-awaited CMA Awards debut during the ceremony. They will be joined by Chris Stapleton, who holds four nominations for the upcoming awards. Stapleton is in contention for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, making his performance a central point of interest for viewers tuning in to the event.

Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. Collaboration

Chris Stapleton is scheduled to perform twice during the broadcast, including a special collaboration with Stephen Wilson Jr. Stephen Wilson Jr. enters the ceremony with four nominations, including New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for his track Gary. This pairing underscores the show's focus on bridging established veterans with rising talent in the country music genre.

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Lainey Wilson Returns as Host

Lainey Wilson returns to host the 60th annual CMA Awards for the third consecutive year, bringing her dynamic presence back to the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. She is also competing for awards this year, with three nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year for her hit Somewhere Over Laredo. Her dual role as host and nominee adds a layer of competitive drama to the evening's proceedings.

Broadcast Details and Viewing Platforms

The 60th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ on November 18, with streaming availability on Hulu the following day. Fans can expect to see Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson perform alongside other top industry figures. The event will celebrate not only the current year's hits but also honor industry legends, including the recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.