PWInsider says WWE is looking toward CM Punk for NXT, and The Chadster knows nobody teaches corporate-approved rebellion better. 🦝📋

PWInsider reports WWE is looking toward CM Punk to lead NXT if Shawn Michaels moves into Bruce Prichard's responsibilities. No appointment or timeline is final, and Fightful previously reported WWE sources disputed the broader succession plan.

The Chadster praises Punk's Saudi apology and corporate-approved rebellion as the ultimate proof of WWE maturity. A raccoon management seminar collapses when the trainees demand Hot Pockets and refuse to respect Human Resources. Auughh man! The Chadster has finally received the kind of succession news that proves WWE really knows how to plan for the future, despite all of the whining anti-WWE sentiment about the company supposedly not knowing how to create new stars!

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😭📋 According tobroadcasts alongside Michaels and is being prepared for the possibility, though WWE has no firm timetable and still wants to be sure the arrangement fits everyone involved. 🧠✨This is a rumor at this stage, with nothing confirmed by WWE officially, but that's because WWE is probably saving the news to release at the optimal moment either before or after the next quarterly earnings report. 📈🏆 Earlier this month,and said the rumored changes were inaccurate or far from finalized.

Now PWInsider says the internal plan has Prichard stepping back afterseason, Michaels preparing for Prichard's duties, and Punk being looked at for Michaels' seat. That's the kind of long-term storytelling Tony Khan will never understand because he's still operating under the misguided belief that what happens in the ring is the most important part of wrestling storytelling, as opposed to meta-stories playing out in the media. What a loser!

📰🔥 And who could be more qualified for the role than Punk? 🤝💼 The old Punk, the one who dropped the management-approved but still disrespectful pipe bomb, who joined AEW and later tried to destroy it , and who posted mean things on Twitter that made WWE look bad? Sure, that guy was not fit for a management role in an institution as important to the future of the human race as WWE.

But the mature TKO WWE era Punk understands that the institution gives out the checks, the television time, and the commemorative merchandise, and that all of those things are more important than so-called"values" and"ethics.

" The Chadster already explained how Punk's. Now he can teach an entire generation how to speak truth to power after power approves the wording! 🎤✅interfered, then came out to Punk's music on November 10 to gloat about the victory.

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🥊📺 Losing a developmental title match through outside interference is basically an executive internship for main roster matches that ensure nobody gets more"over" than the brand, which is exactly how young stars need to learn how to conduct business the proper WWE way! 🎓🏅kickoff in Saudi Arabia in June 2025, Punk faced a fan who challenged him over the vicious tweet Punk had aimed atyears earlier.

Punk told the fan,"I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," adding that the old post was mean and written while he was crabby. 🙏🌍 That is beautiful growth. A less mature person might have remained troubled by the larger issues of human rights violations and oppression in a corrupt regime WWE was helping to launder the reputation of through highly lucrative sportswashing that inspired his old anger.

But the new Punk understood that the adult thing was to apologize, wrestle the main event, and allow WWE's global business relationships to heal his mood. 💰❤️"MAGA-fee" during a WWE television storyline, because nothing says dangerous outsider like a pre-approved scripted insult delivered into a company microphone on a company show. 🎙️🦅 Months later, TKO-owned UFC staged UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn while WWE leadersattended, and Punk didn't have a word to say about any of it.

The Chadster respects a rebel who knows when to set aside the rebellion for the bottom line of shareholder profits and his own corporate advancement! 🏢👏 CM Punk passionately delivers a pipe bomb promo during WWE Raw, captivating the crowd with his powerful words.

To celebrate, The Chadster has opened the CM Punk Corporate Maturity Academy inside the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, a family of WWE-loving woodland creatures who took The Chadster in afterLITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata. 🦝🎬 The first lesson was"How to Fill Out a Pipe Bomb Requisition Form.

" Vincent K. Raccoon stamped his paw on the approval line, and The Chadster felt like the future of sports entertainment had arrived. 🐾📄 Lesson two was the apology drill. The Chadster placed a stale pretzel on the manager's desk and instructed each raccoon to denounce it as blood-money-covered garbage, wait for a lucrative international event, and then apologize sincerely to the pretzel for being crabby.

🥨🤝 Linda Raccoon performed perfectly, but Hunter Raccoon ate the pretzel before completing the sponsor read. That is the kind of reckless creative freedom Tony Khan encourages! Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster was forced to scold Hunter Raccoon harshly for that. 😤🦝 By lesson three, the raccoons were supposed to practice strategic silence of deeply held personal beliefs while The Chadster waved cardboard cutouts of corporate executives in front of them. Instead, Stephanie Raccoon dragged the cutouts into the stockroom, and Shane Raccoon organized the class into a bargaining unit demanding half of The Chadster's dumpster Hot Pockets. 📦✊ They even made Vincent K. Raccoon their shop steward!

Clearly, these animals are not ready for WWE management. Perhaps CM Punk would be willing to come to Punxsutawney immediately and teach them that genuine rebellion means asking Human Resources which slogans are available. 🌴📋. He can look every prospect in the eye and say that authenticity is important, as long as it clears legal, creative, partnerships, talent relations, broadcast standards, and whoever is monitoring the quarterly earnings call.

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👀💵 He can teach them that being the Voice of the Voiceless is even more powerful when every voiceless person has signed a media release. This is wisdom that only comes from age, experience, and finally receiving the institutional acknowledgment one spent years insisting was unnecessary. 🏆📝 Nothing is finalized, but The Chadster hopes WWE sees this plan through.

Michaels can bring his decades of experience to the main roster, Prichard can consult from home, and Punk can shapeinto the world's finest finishing school for safely packaged dissent. 🎓✨ Meanwhile, Tony Khan will probably let wrestlers form their own opinions without routing them through six vice presidents, because he does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It's just so disrespectful to everything WWE has ever done for it!

😡🦝Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do.

The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as"true wrestling fans. The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.

However, The Chadster has recently been deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found The Chadster passed out on the floor with a bag over his head while watching WWE Raw and had him committed to a medical facility run by agents of Tony Khan. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, The Chadster did what anyone reasonable would do and dove out a second story window to escape.

Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, The Chadster tried living in various retail outlets before eventually finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, where he now lives with a family of friendly, pro-WWE raccoons: Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies: Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon. Despite finding true happiness with his new raccoon family, The Chadster and his raccoon family continue to suffer torment and persecution by Tony Khan and his followers, but that will never stop The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray, and Ariel Helwani from bringing objective truth to wrestling journalism.

AEW's cruise-to-Utah travel scramble has The Chadster activating an emergency command center as AEW once again escapes the scrutiny faced by WWE. AEW booked FTR against Motor City Machine Guns five times in less than a month, and the cheering fans somehow forgot all their complaints about WWE repetition. 🙄An injured Bronson Reed reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia after WWE Crown Jewel, and The Chadster knows true loyalty deserves a slightly smaller corporate sacrifice.

WWE filed for the Spike Dudley name after Matthew Hyson abandoned his application, and The Chadster calls it a heroic corporate squash. Taya Valkyrie Leaves AEW, Forgets to Trash Company on Way Out Taya Valkyrie says she declined an AEW contract extension and entered free agency. The Chadster celebrates the departure... then objects to every nice thing she said about AEW.

Boston Blue Preview: There's A Lot Happening in S02E06:"Bloodlines"A fire raises concerns about Edgewater's power grid in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S05E06:"Church and State" - here's a look! A case gets personal for Hank in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. Here's a preview for S02E06:"Close to the Chest.

"John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown to recruit more competitors for his namesake tournament, while Tiffany Stratton arrives as the new WWE Women's Champion. Hulu and A24 have set a release date and offered new looks at their new drama series The Spot, starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor.