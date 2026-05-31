Clyburn: Supreme Court Aiming to Reinstate Plessy v. Ferguson Through Voting Rights Decisions

Rep. Clyburn says the Supreme Court is systematically weakening the Voting Rights Act, aiming to reinstate the 'separate but equal' doctrine of Plessy v. Ferguson, as seen in recent redistricting battles in Southern states.

On Saturday's broadcast of MSNBC's ' Politics Nation,' host Al Sharpton interviewed Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) regarding the latest developments in voting rights and redistricting. Sharpton noted that Clyburn's own congressional seat was narrowly saved, but highlighted troubling events in other states: Louisiana eliminated one of its majority-black districts, and a federal appeals court cleared Alabama to use a previously ruled discriminatory map.

Sharpton asked Clyburn to describe the mood at a recent gathering of lawmakers and activists concerned about these setbacks. Clyburn responded by emphasizing that the issue is not confined to South Carolina, Louisiana, or Alabama; it is part of a broader national effort to dismantle the achievements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. He pointed to the trajectory of Supreme Court decisions, beginning with Shelby County v. Holder, which invalidated Section 5 preclearance requirements.

Chief Justice John Roberts had suggested that Section 2 lawsuits could still address discriminatory practices, but Clyburn argued that recent rulings have effectively neutered Section 2 as well. He warned that the Supreme Court is attempting to reinstate the principle of 'separate but equal' established in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), which led to decades of disenfranchisement and underrepresentation of African Americans in Congress.

Clyburn noted that in South Carolina, it took 95 years after Plessy for an African American to be elected to Congress, and nationwide there was a 29-year drought of Black representation. He urged citizens to recognize the stakes and mobilize to protect voting rights. The interview underscored the ongoing battle over redistricting and the judicial interpretation of the Voting Rights Act, as states enact maps that dilute minority voting power.

Civil rights groups have condemned these actions as modern-day gerrymandering aimed at suppressing the Black vote. Legal experts anticipate further litigation, but the current conservative-leaning judiciary poses significant challenges for plaintiffs seeking to enforce Section 2. The situation reflects a broader struggle over democratic representation and racial equality in the United States, with the Supreme Court playing a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of voting rights.

Clyburn's comments echo concerns among Democrats and voting rights advocates that the court is systematically weakening protections that were once considered cornerstones of civil rights legislation. As the 2024 elections approach, the fight over fair maps and access to the ballot box is expected to intensify, with implications for the balance of power in Congress and state legislatures. The outcome of these legal battles will determine whether minority communities can elect candidates of their choice or face continued marginalization.

The interview concluded with a call to action: Clyburn emphasized that the public must remain vigilant and engaged, as the courts alone cannot safeguard democracy without active civic participation. The episode highlighted the urgent need for federal legislation, such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to restore and strengthen the protections gutted by the judiciary. Without such measures, the gains of the civil rights era remain at risk of being reversed, one court decision at a time.

The discussion served as a stark reminder of the fragility of voting rights and the enduring legacy of racial discrimination in American politics. As the nation grapples with these issues, the voices of leaders like Clyburn are crucial in framing the narrative and mobilizing support for reform. The battle over the franchise continues, and the coming months will test the resilience of democratic institutions in the face of partisan maneuvering and judicial activism





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Voting Rights Act Supreme Court Plessy V. Ferguson Redistricting James Clyburn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louisiana state legislature passes new congressional map after Supreme Court rulingThe Louisiana state legislature on Friday passed a new congressional map that eliminated a black-majority district following a Supreme Court ruling last month.

Read more »

Supreme Court Focused on Its Own Power Ahead of Term's EndThe Supreme Court is focused on its own power rather than the president in the final weeks of its term, which may be a mistake. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern preview the major decisions expected in the coming weeks, including birthright citizenship, immigration cases, executive power fights, and election cases that could change campaign finance laws and mail-in ballot counting.

Read more »

Nancy Mace Pushes Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act, Challenging Supreme Court PrecedentRep. Nancy Mace introduces the Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act, authorizing capital punishment for child sexual abuse under federal and military law. The bill directly challenges the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in Kennedy v. Louisiana, which barred the death penalty for non-homicide child rape. Legal experts predict a contentious constitutional battle as the legislation advances.

Read more »

Here are the big cases the Supreme Court will decide in JuneThe court faces big decisions on cases including birthright citizenship, gun rights, transgender athletes and President Trump's power over independent agencies.

Read more »