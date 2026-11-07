Club Kid Director Jordan Firstman and Star Reggie Absolom Reveal Joint Playlist

Jordan Firstman and Reggie Absolom discuss their debut film Club Kid, including their collaboration with cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra and their shared music tastes.

Filmmaker Jordan Firstman and actor Reggie Absolom have opened up about their collaborative debut feature, Club Kid, revealing the personal connections that define the film's emotional core and aesthetic vision. The interview highlights the strong creative partnership between the director and the young star, focusing on their shared musical interests and the technical decisions behind the movie's striking visual language.

Shared Musical Taste Between Cast Members

Collider inquired about the role of music as a connective tool between the characters Peter and Arlo in the film. Firstman confirmed that he and Absolom have developed a public shared playlist, reflecting their personal synergy. The duo discussed the specific artists included in this digital collection, which serves as a bridge between their on-screen relationship and their off-screen friendship.

Also read Jordan Firstman on Club Slang, Directing His Friends, and the Perfect Date Night

Absolom highlighted the inclusion of Pinback and their track Part Time on the list, noting that Firstman learned significantly from the musical selections during production. The conversation also touched upon Cocteau Twins, with Absolom mentioning the first song from that band he ever listened to, a detail Firstman acknowledged as a strong artistic choice.

Further additions to their joint playlist include Nine Inch Nails and Lana Del Rey, specifically the track Get Free. Although Absolom admitted to limited exposure to Del Rey, Firstman strongly recommended the artist, describing her as amazing. The discussion concluded with a firm endorsement of Fiona Apple, with Firstman declaring her to be the best, a sentiment that underscores the eclectic and emotionally resonant taste of the film's creators.

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Visual Style and Cinematography Choices

Firstman credited his success in creating a visually stunning debut to his collaboration with Adam Newport-Berra, an Emmy-winning cinematographer known for The Invite and The Studio. Newport-Berra was initially hesitant to join the project due to scheduling conflicts, but he read the script on a plane and was moved to tears by the material. This emotional response compelled him to make time for the film despite his busy career.

The director explained that the visual success of Club Kid stemmed from blending his own eye for grittiness and reality with Newport-Berra's confidence and focus on beauty. This combination allowed the team to create imagery that was both visceral and cinematic. Firstman emphasized that while the film depicts chaotic club scenes, it filters this reality through a lens of empathy and beauty to avoid exploitation.

Reggie Absolom, who plays the 10-year-old son Arlo, experienced this immersive style firsthand. During the filming of a scene where Arlo performs as a DJ at a club called Night Shift, Absolom felt a unique connection to the material. He noted that the authenticity of the setting enhanced his performance and enjoyment of the sequence.

Actor Preparation and Character Immersion

Absolom revealed that the DJ instruction shown in the film was entirely genuine, provided by the actress playing Saturn. This real training allowed him to approach the club scene with the perspective of someone who understands the mechanics of DJing, rather than an actor pretending to perform. This level of preparation contributed to the naturalistic feel of his character's interaction with the music.

The director noted that Absolom, despite being just 14 years old, has already established himself as a rising star. His previous credits include roles in Apple TV's Silo and BBC One's The Other Bennet Sister. Firstman praised Absolom's ability to navigate the emotional demands of the role, particularly in delivering the film's most heart-wrenching moments with authenticity.

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The film centers on party promoter Peter, played by Firstman, who discovers he has a son and must step into fatherhood after a tragedy. The narrative explores how Peter finds purpose in caring for Arlo, a boy he had no knowledge of prior to the events of the story. The relationship depicted is described as sweet, natural, and lived-in, avoiding melodrama in favor of grounded emotional resonance.

The production team prioritized a realistic depiction of the club environment while maintaining a cinematic quality that elevates the chaos into something beautiful. This approach ensures that the audience is immersed in the moment while appreciating the artistic craft behind the scenes. The collaboration between Firstman and Newport-Berra sets a tone that is both gritty and elegant.

Looking ahead, Firstman expressed enthusiasm for sharing the public playlist with the world, anticipating that fans will connect with the music as much as the story. The joint effort between the director and lead actor has resulted in a debut that feels confident and authentic, marking a significant entry into the comedy and drama landscape.

Interviews with the cast and crew continue to highlight the depth of preparation and emotional investment required to bring Club Kid to the screen. From the technical choices in cinematography to the personal connections in music, every element is designed to support the central theme of unexpected familial bonds. The film stands as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling and the importance of finding beauty in reality.