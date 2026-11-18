The French National Olympic and Sports Committee announces Club France LA28 will open on Bastille Day 2028 at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica.

France has officially selected the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica as the location for its Club France LA28 hospitality venue. The facility will serve as the central hub for French Olympic athletes and fans during the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, confirmed the plans during a preview event on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Club France LA28 Venue Details and Capacity

The French delegation plans to open the hospitality house on Bastille Day, which falls on July 14, 2028. This date coincides with the scheduled Olympic opening ceremony. Visitors will be able to watch the global event on a giant screen located directly by the Pacific Ocean. The site offers a unique oceanfront setting that combines historic architecture with direct beach access.

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Oudéa-Castéra stated that organizers expect approximately 120,000 total visits to the venue throughout the Olympic period. This projection equates to nearly 7,000 visitors per day on average. The attendance goal mirrors the numbers seen at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, where Club France hosted 120,000 visitors. In comparison, the venue attracted about 90,000 visits in London in 2012 and 700,000 visits in Paris in 2024.

Activities, Broadcasts, and Public Access

The programming schedule includes live competition broadcasts of various Olympic events. Newly crowned medalists will make appearances at the site to interact with fans. The itinerary also features concerts and beach yoga sessions to engage the general public.

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A ticketed public fan zone is part of the master plan for the venue. Oudéa-Castéra emphasized that the goal is to bring the general public to this specific location in Santa Monica. Organizers are still currently working out the specific admission prices for the fan zone. The venue will serve as a public front porch on the Pacific, according to Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis.

Historic Venue Background and Architectural Significance

The five-acre oceanfront property dates back to the 1920s. Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst originally developed the estate for actress Marion Davies. The site includes the historic Marion Davies Guest House, which overlooks the beach.

Architect Julia Morgan helped shape the property during its original development. Morgan's work included a mansion of more than 100 rooms and a marble swimming pool. The property reopened as a public beach facility in 2009. A $27.5 million grant from the Annenberg Foundation funded the restoration of the historic guest house and pool.

The restoration also created new recreation spaces for community use. Architect Fred Fisher, whose firm helped remake the property, noted the deep historical connection to France. Morgan studied architecture in Paris and met philanthropist Phoebe Hearst there. This relationship helped connect her to William Randolph Hearst. Fisher credited the partnership among the city, the state, and the Annenberg Foundation for bringing the property back to life.

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Proximity to Olympic Village and Local Support

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra reviewed photographs of the Beach House before her first visit on November 18, 2026. She called it a unique place due to the sand and ocean setting. The location offers proximity to the Olympic Village at UCLA. It is also near several competition venues for the 2028 Games.

French Olympic Team and NBA basketball player Nicolas Batum spoke during the preview event. He highlighted the significance of the venue for the French delegation. Mayor Caroline Torosis also addressed the crowd during the preview. She expressed pride in the city hosting this international hospitality hub. The selection of the Annenberg Community Beach House provides a historic and scenic backdrop for French Olympic festivities.