Clown Day in Peru, violence in Colombia and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 22-28, 2026 Clowns partook in their national day in Lima, Peru. Ruins of homes remain five months after an attack by dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in Buenos Aires, Cauca, Colombia.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and start new nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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