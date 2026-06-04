Cloverleaf responds to Lowndes County data center concerns after weeks of resident pushback

After weeks of pushback from Lowndes County residents, WSFA 12 News is now hearing directly from representatives with Cloverleaf Infrastructure about Project Red Clay, the proposed data center that has drawn protest during recent county commission meetings.

) - After weeks of pushback from Lowndes County residents, WSFA 12 News is now hearing directly from representatives with Cloverleaf Infrastructure about Project Red Clay, the proposed data center that has drawn protest during recent county commission meetings.

Cloverleaf hosted a community open house to answer questions from residents about the proposed project, which would be located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Highway 21. The open house comes after some residents showed up to at least two Lowndes County Commission meetings speaking out against the project. Many have raised concerns about water usage, power bills, noise, transparency and whether the project would truly benefit people who live in Lowndes County.

Aaron Bilyeu, chief development officer with Cloverleaf Infrastructure, said the company wanted to meet with residents face-to-face and address what he called misinformation about the project.

“We’re hosting a community open house to talk about Project Red Clay, which is a proposed data center here in Lowndes County,” Bilyeu said. “We’re hoping to connect with the community and share and spread information about the proposed project. ” Bilyeu said some of the biggest concerns he has heard are about water consumption, energy rates and noise.

He said Cloverleaf is committed to using a fully closed-loop cooling system, which would drastically reduce the amount of water used at the data center.

“The most amount of water that we’ve asked for for consumption is 100,000 gallons of water per day,” Bilyeu said. “Which is about the same amount of water that is required to water 40 acres of crops. ” Bilyeu said the company believes that it is much lower than what some people may think when they hear the words “data center. ” He also addressed concerns about whether the data center would increase residents’ power bills.

Bilyeu said Cloverleaf operates under what he called “cost causation principles,” meaning any costs tied to the data center or improvements needed to support the project would be paid for by the data center.

“What that means is that any costs that the data center incurs or any improvements that need to be made in support of the data center would be paid for by the data center,” Bilyeu said. Noise has also been a concern for residents. Bilyeu said Cloverleaf data centers typically operate under 60 decibels at the property line, which he compared to the sound of an air conditioner.

“The amount of ambient noise that the data center will kick off is actually less than we’re standing in right now,” Bilyeu said during the open house. Cloverleaf CEO Dave Berry also spoke with WSFA 12 News at the event. Berry said one resident who lives about two miles from the proposed site asked about lighting and power. Berry said he explained the company would use dark sky lighting and that the project would be connected to the power grid.

“He also was curious about where the power was coming from,” Berry said. “And he had the question of would there be a big power plant built here that would run all the time, or lots of solar farms. And we said no, this would be a grid-connected project. ” Berry said the data center would pay for any grid infrastructure needed to serve the project and would have a special electric rate.

“This project will pay its own way in terms of power,” Berry said. “Any grid infrastructure that’s needed to serve the project, it will pay for. ” Berry also said the project would not use water like some large data centers that consume millions of gallons daily. He said the water use would be more similar to a commercial building or hospital because the closed-loop system would not use water continuously for cooling.

“The only water it’ll use is what we say, domestic purposes,” Berry said. “So people work there, right? They need to go to the bathroom. They have sinks.

” Cloverleaf representatives also focused on the potential economic impact of the project. Bilyeu said the company is looking at an investment of around $1.5 billion. He said Cloverleaf is projecting $75 million for Lowndes County schools over the next 20 years. He also said the project could bring 2,000 construction jobs and 200 to 300 full-time permanent jobs.

“A lot of those permanent jobs, it’s important for people to understand, are not required to have four-year educations,” Bilyeu said. According to Bilyeu, some of the biggest job categories at data centers include data center technicians and fiber technicians. He said those workers may receive six to eight months of job training or attend technical school.

“The big tech companies are paying those people $70,000 to $80,000 a year starting,” Bilyeu said. “And then in addition with their bonuses and their health care packages, those are six-figure jobs. ”When asked why Cloverleaf chose Lowndes County, Bilyeu said data center developers often look for power and transmission.

“The location of the site, you’ll notice, is underneath a 500 kV electrical line,” Bilyeu said. “That actually makes a really good data center site because we don’t have to build any extra transmission. ” He said the site also has a large footprint, which would allow the company to create screening and buffers to help with visual and sound concerns. Lowndes County resident Ann Burgwin-Faulkner said when she first arrived, she was told by police to move.

She said she was told the developer did not want anyone opposing the project to come inside.

“That does seem to have been a miscommunication, but that was how it started off,” Burgwin-Faulkner said. She said she eventually went inside and spoke with Cloverleaf representatives. Burgwin-Faulkner said she received information about the company’s community foundation plans, along with information about heating, cooling, energy demands and water demands. She said the representatives were nice and she appreciated the company hosting the event, but she said her position has not changed.

“Given that there’s no end user in place, I feel that any promises made are still premature,” Burgwin-Faulkner said. “We’re going down fighting. We’re here for the long haul. We don’t want it,” Burgwin-Faulkner said.

“They’re unwelcome. I appreciate them coming and putting on the event. They were so kind. We don’t want it.

”“Trust is earned, right? It’s not given lightly, and we understand that, and we’re going to do what we say we’re going to do,” Berry said. Berry said the company plans to keep commitments about sound limits, workforce development and community involvement. He said Cloverleaf has already signed an agreement with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to support workforce development and emergency services.

“When we make commitments, we write them down,” Berry said. “So everybody knows what they have to do, and everybody can hold us accountable that we do exactly what we say we’re going to do. ” Berry said the company does not have a final construction start date yet. He said Cloverleaf is still working through a transportation plan and finalizing a power contract, but construction could start toward the end of the year at the earliest.

Burgwin-Faulkner said Cloverleaf has made clear it will not come to communities where it is unwelcome, and she believes residents have already made their feelings known.

“We can’t make it any more clear,” Burgwin-Faulkner said. “We’re from Lowndes County. We don’t know the way to say it. Go home.

We don’t want you. ” Berry said Cloverleaf is excited about the opportunity in Lowndes County and wants the project to be a positive long-term presence.

“We’re excited to be part of Lowndes County. We’re excited to be part of the region,” Berry said.

“We’re working on a project that can be a really positive presence. ” For now, Cloverleaf says it plans to continue working through the development process, while some residents say they are prepared to keep fighting the project. Alabama raises income guidelines for WIC programLawmakers weigh on Supreme Court Alabama voting decision





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Alabama News Response Concerns Lowndes County Data Center U.S. Highway 80 Alabama Highway 21 Cloverleaf Infrastructure Aaron Bilyeu Cloverleaf CEO Dave Berry Wsfa Wfsa

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