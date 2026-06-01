Clover Press Releases 1983 Volume of The Amazing Spider-Man Newspaper Comic Strips

Clover Press continues its archival project of Stan Lee's classic newspaper comic strips with a new volume covering The Amazing Spider-Man's 1983 adventures, featuring exclusive preview pages and a Kickstarter campaign.

Peter Parker's connection to newspapers goes beyond his role as a photographer at The Daily Bugle. While the character is most famous for his comic book stories in Marvel Comics, the late Stan Lee introduced Spider-Man to newspaper syndication in 1977.

The Amazing Spider-Man newspaper strip existed in its own slightly campy continuity, separate from the main comic universe, yet it featured many familiar characters such as Mary Jane Watson and J. Jonah Jameson, along with villains and supporting figures unique to the daily strips. Clover Press has been compiling these original newspaper comics into collectible volumes, and after releasing the first four years of syndication, the publisher is now covering the adventures from 1981 through 1984.

To mark the launch of a new Kickstarter campaign, Collider exclusively shares an extended preview of the 1983 volume of The Amazing Spider-Man Newspaper Comic. While each volume's cover highlights a notable character from the strips-ranging from classic villains like Doctor Octopus and Doctor Doom to obscure characters exclusive to the newspaper continuity-the 1983 edition features art of Prince Namor the Submariner, Marvel's first mutant superhero.

Inside this collection, a storyline follows Peter and his partner Sam as they explore an underwater setting and fall under the threat of Krang, who is betraying his liege. Namor arrives just in time to rescue them, and later the two heroes team up to battle the treacherous Atlantean warlord, with the lives of Spider-Man's friends at stake. Another teased storyline involves Peter, MJ, and Jonah noticing New York's law-abiding citizens becoming inexplicably irritable.

This includes Aunt May getting ejected from an arcade, and both Robbie and Randy Robertson acting out, prompting Spider-Man to investigate. These pages showcase the concise daily Spider-Man newspaper adventures exactly as readers experienced them in 1983. Original storylines often unfolded over weeks or months, keeping fans eagerly following the melodramatic, action-packed plots to see what would happen to Peter and his loved ones.

The black-and-white daily panels maintain a classic Marvel Comics style, while the full-color Sunday strips offer a brighter, more pop-art aesthetic. This new series of softcover collections features the work of various high-profile artists, including Iron Man co-creator Larry Lieber, Airboy's Fred Kida, and acclaimed Transformers artist Floro Dery, all collaborating with Stan Lee to adapt Spider-Man's dynamic energy for a daily format





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