Clover Press launches a Kickstarter for an oversized hardcover celebrating Peach Momoko's acclaimed Marvel artwork, featuring Ultimate X-Men and Spider-Verse variants.

Clover Press has announced the upcoming release of The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko, an oversized hardcover collection celebrating the artist's celebrated career at Marvel Comics. The publisher is launching a Kickstarter campaign on November 19 to fund the production of this definitive portfolio, which promises to showcase the two-time Eisner Award winner's distinctive visual style on a grand scale.

The Collection Details and Format

This eleventh installment in The Marvel Art Of… series will feature more than 200 pages of artwork within a hardcover binding. The volume serves as a comprehensive retrospective, gathering pieces from Momoko's extensive run on Ultimate X-Men alongside her work on Demon Days and Demon Wars. The oversized format allows fans to appreciate the intricate details of her horror-inspired illustrations and variant covers without the constraints of standard comic book dimensions.

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Spider-Verse Artwork Take Center Stage

Spider-Man fans will find significant focus on the character, as the collection highlights Momoko's memorable contributions to the Spider-Verse line of comics. Her unique aesthetic has defined many of the most sought-after variant covers in recent years, blending Japanese horror manga influences with traditional superhero tropes. The new book offers a larger-scale view of these pieces, including illustrations of Jeff the Land Shark that have become iconic within the fan community.

Stakeholder Positions and Fan Engagement

Clover Press has engaged directly with the collector community by making exclusive 11 by 17 inch print portfolios available as rewards through the Kickstarter platform. This approach allows dedicated supporters to secure tangible art pieces while helping to finance the large-scale printing of the hardcover volume. Collider has exclusively revealed portfolio artwork from the book, generating anticipation among collectors who have long tracked Momoko's output since her early Marvel work.

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Real-World Impact on Comic Collecting

The release addresses the growing market for variant cover collections, where Momoko's work has become a primary driver for sales over the last five years. Her ability to shift between unsettling horror themes and adorable character studies has made her one of the most exciting artists to collect in the current landscape. This volume provides a centralized resource for those who have been acquiring individual issues, offering a permanent archival solution for her Marvel tenure.

Next Steps and Availability Timeline

The Kickstarter campaign officially launches on November 19, marking the beginning of the pre-order window for the project. Backers will have the opportunity to participate in the funding phase before the book enters general distribution. Fans interested in securing the exclusive print rewards or supporting the publication should monitor the Clover Press campaign page for updates on shipping estimates and pledge tiers as the event progresses.